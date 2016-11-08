33°
News

Fun with friends then ‘raped and murdered’

Sherele Moody
| 8th Nov 2016 5:16 PM
Barbara McCulkin (right) and her daughters Vicky (left) and Leanne (centre) disappeared from their home on January 16, 1974.
Barbara McCulkin (right) and her daughters Vicky (left) and Leanne (centre) disappeared from their home on January 16, 1974. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

VICKI and Leanne McCulkin spent their last known days doing the kinds of things most Aussie kids do on their summer holidays.

They played in the front yard of their Highgate Hill home, went roller-skating with mates like the Gayton sisters who lived across the road, zoomed around on skateboards and showered attention on their three cats.

The friendship between the McCulkin siblings and the neighbouring Gayton girls was so tight that the youngsters simply whistled to each other when they wanted to get the other's attention.

About 6.30pm, on January 16, 1974, Janet Gayton popped by the McCulkin house where she found a sandy-haired man with a moustache petting Ginger Meggs the cat in the front yard.

Through the kitchen window, the 13-year-old girl could see a man she knew as 'Vince' leaning against the oven as he talked to Vicki and Leanne's mum Barbara.

"I don't remember seeing them (the men) arrive - when I got there they were already there," Janet told a Brisbane Supreme Court jury on Tuesday.

"Vicki and Leanne were inside so I whistled for them to come out.

"Vicki said friends of her dad were there - Vince and Shorty.

"I said: 'What's Shorty's real name?'

"Vicki told me (his name) but I can't remember."

Dressed in their favourite clothes - blue flared jeans, red top and a necklace with a scorpion zodiac symbol for 13-year-old Vicki; pink shorts and a smock with flowers for 11-year-old Leanne - the McCulkin sisters went back across the street to the Gayton home.

Juneen Gayton was celebrating her 10th birthday and the evening's fun and frivolity was not due to wrap up until after 10pm.

About 8pm, Leanne left the party because she felt unwell.  Two hours later, Vicki said goodbye to her hosts and headed back across the road to her house.

Janet said she had not seen her friends since that evening.

"Nothing had been said that they were going anywhere," she told the court.

Garry Reginald 'Shorty' Dubois, 69, and Vincent O'Dempsey, 78, are both accused of raping and murdering Leanne and Vicki.

They are also accused of murdering the girls' 34-year-old mother.

The McCulkins' bodies have never been found.

Mr Dubois, from Torbanlea, pleaded not guilty to one charge of deprivation of liberty, two of rape and three charges of murder when his trial began on Monday.

Mr O'Dempsey, from Warwick, is scheduled to face trial next year.

Crown prosecutor David Meredith told the jury on day one that a witness called Peter Hall would give evidence this week about what allegedly happened after Leanne and Vicki left the Gayton home.

Mr Meredith said Mr Dubois allegedly confessed to Mr Hall  how he and Mr O'Dempsey raped the girls and how Mr O'Dempsey murdered them and their mother.

In a 2014 statement to police, Mr Hall said Mr Dubois and Mr O'Dempsey "had taken the (McCulkin) girls for a drive".

Mr Hall said  Mr Dubois told him that he "did not know what was in O'Dempsey's head at first".

The girls and their mother were tied up and driven to the bush, the court heard.

Mr O'Dempsey then "took Barbara away and strangled her".

"(Mr Dubois) could hear the gurgling sounds, (Mr Dubois) said it made him feel sick and it seemed to take forever," Mr Meredith said of Mr Hall's statement to police.

Mr Dubois allegedly told Mr Hall that Mrs McCulkin was not raped despite thinking "that would happen".

"(Mr Dubois) said he knew the kids were going to be killed," Mr Meredith said.

"O'Dempsey grabbed one of the girls and insisted (Mr Dubois) rape the other.

"(Mr Dubois) didn't want to, but he was not game to refuse.

"(Mr Dubois) said Vincent then killed the girls.

"He said O'Dempsey asked (Mr Dubois) to kill one of the girls but he couldn't.

"He didn't say specifically how the girls were killed."

The court heard Mr Dubois and Mr O'Dempsey allegedly remained at the scene overnight, digging a hole to "bury their bodies".

Mr Meredith told the jury that Garry Dubois told his brother Paul that Mrs McCulkin was "blackmailing" Mr O'Dempsey over the firebombing of the Torino nightclub in Fortitude Valley.

"The Torino fire was motive to keep Barbara McCulkin quiet," Mr Meredith said.

"It is not the prosecution case that Mrs McCulkin was blackmailing," Mr Meredith said.

Barbara McCulkin a victim of domestic violence, court hears

BARBARA McCulkin's cheating estranged husband repeatedly beat her, a court had heard.

She feared for her life and her daughters' lives  in the months before she disappeared.

Three witnesses told a Brisbane Supreme Court jury on Tuesday how the 34-year-old missing Brisbane mother's husband Robert William 'Billy' McCulkin beat her so badly she missed work at least three times in three years.

Garry Reginald Dubois, 69, and Vincent O'Dempsey, 78, are both accused of murdering Mrs McCulkin and raping and murdering her 11 and 13-year-old daughters Leanne and Vicki.

Mr Dubois, from Torbanlea, pleaded not guilty to one charge of deprivation of liberty, two of rape and three charges of murder when his trial started on Monday.

Mr O'Dempsey, from Warwick, is scheduled to face trial next year.

Mrs McCulkin's former work colleague and friend of three years, Ellen Ashford, told the court that her former friend often spoke about Mr McCulkin's infidelity.

Mrs Ashford said her friend also discussed concerns about money and how Mr McCulkin had "beaten her".

The witness said in the weeks before Mrs McCulkin and her daughters disappeared, the distressed and frightened woman turned up on her doorstep.

Mrs Ashford said her friend sent Leanne and Vicki to stay with two different friends and Mrs McCulkin stayed the night with her.

Mrs McCulkin's former employer Josepth Toth told the court Mr McCulkin gave his wife a "beefing" at least three times that he knew of.

Mr Toth said it was not unusual to see signs of "domestic violence" on the mother of two, including injuries to her head and face.

"He stood over her (in my shop) and demanded money," Mr Toth said of one time he saw Mr McCulkin act "aggressively" towards his wife.

Another man, Peter Nisbet who lived next door to the McCulkins said he knew the husband hurt his wife.

"She had shared with me ... that her husband had beaten her up or mistreated her," Mr Nisbet said.

Mr Nisbet told the court he was so concerned about his neighbour's safety that when a light came on in the house next door late one evening he went to investigate.

He said he found two men in the house.

Mr Nisbet said one of the men was Vincent O'Demspey but he did not recall the other man's name.

"With a light on that time of night I thought it was strange so I went over to see if she was okay," he said.

Mr Nisbet told the court Mr O'Dempsey had been at the McCulkins' home previously because he recognised the other man's distinctive bright-coloured Charger (car).

"It was very flash," he said.

"It was parked outside my house on a number of occasions.

"Barbara related to me that it was Vince's car." - ARM NEWSDESK

Topics:  editors picks mcculkin murders

STORM WATCH: SE QLD battered by severe storms

STORM WATCH: SE QLD battered by severe storms

SEVERE thunderstorms have rocked south east Queensland this afternoon.

Young Southern Downs veteran looks back on service

MILITARY MAN: Tim Keogh has swapped working in the military for a life closer to his family.

Swapping military time for family life

Fun with friends then ‘raped and murdered’

Barbara McCulkin (right) and her daughters Vicky (left) and Leanne (centre) disappeared from their home on January 16, 1974.

Court hears of the sad final hours of missing sisters.

200 years of familial stories

FAMILY TIES: Jan Buchbach with a life of collecting family stories.

WARWICK woman has written a book chronicling her family's history.

Local Partners

Australia Day Award nominations now open

ALL those who know someone who has made an outstanding contribution to the Warwick community is encouraged to nominate them for an Australia Day Award.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

Goods shed markets a great success - concert still to come

Peter Tobin, Peter Gregory and Bob Amos are upbeat about the success of the first markets in the Warwick Railway Station Goods Shed.

Southern Downs Steam Railway committee delighted with markets

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

Karara sheep dog trial on from today to Sunday

KARARA BOUND: Geoff Gibson and dog Gibsons Liz in the open event at Tara this year.

Karara Sheep Dog Trials on for three days

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

JULIA and Sasha finish on a high with perfect kitchen.

Miley Cyrus may be getting cold feet

Miley Cyrus doesn't want to marry Liam Hemsworth

The 100 star embraces cult following at Supanova expo

Ricky Whittle in a scene from the TV series The 100. Supplied by Foxtel.

American actor Ricky Whittle hasn't met an Aussie he doesn't like

MOVIE REVIEW: The Accountant sums up well

MAGIC IN THE NUMBERS: Ben Affleck and Anna Kendrick in a scene from the movie The Accountant.

Ben Affleck's latest film is not Batman, but it's an uncommon hero

Little Mix 'stole' because they thought everything was free

Little Mix were once accused of stealing lamb shanks.

Melissa Joan Hart's 'mom guilt'

Melissa Joan Hart feels guilty she is not being a good mother

Kelle Bryan can't touch her children because of lupus

Kelle Bryan's lupus means she is unable to "touch" her children

Hobby Farm with Income

Warwick 4370

3 1 4 $ 349,000

Here's a great opportunity for an animal lover who wants an income. Comfortable three bedroom timber home has a separate lounge, dining, and multiple sitting areas...

1940m2 Building Block with 15mx7m Colorbond Shed

23 Oak Street, Tannymorel 4372

Residential Land 0 0 3 $92,000

This property is located in the picturesque township of Tannymorel 1940m2 building site with excellent rural outlook 15m x 7m colorbond shed with power connected...

Good Investment

1 Crawford Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $ 255,000

Tranquil garden setting for this lovely 3 bedroom timber home on a 607 m corner block close to school, childcare, shops and hospital. Larger sized bedrooms have...

Close to Amenities

1 Self Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $ 250,000

Brick veneer 3 bedroom has reverse cycle air conditioning, larger rooms and good living space. A separate lounge off the entry has a slow combustion wood fire plus...

Refurbished Ranch Style

54 Glen Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $ 347,300

Family 4 built in bedroom home on a larger 1627 m corner allotment which allows more scope to accommodate your particular needs. Master bedroom has floor to...

Prime Position

Warwick 4370

House 3 1 3 $ 197,000

Big 1012 m backyard, Chamferboard 3 bedrooms plus office and lovely kitchen has ample bench space. All this house needs is a family to make it a home. Vinyl...

Size And Views Will Surprise

140 Percy Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 3 $289,000

This high set home is on a large block with a fantastic rural outlook across to the racecourse and only blocks to the town centre. The home features 3 bedrooms...

Rural 6 Acres

Dalveen 4374

Rural 0 0 $ 69,000

Want a country escape for the weekend? Or just like being out on the land with no neighbours in sight. Here is a 6 acre or 2.39 Hectare block with a stock dam and...

&quot;Sherwin&quot; - Rural Lifestyle

15602 Cunningham Highway, Cunningham 4370

Rural 0 0 $ 155,000

Only a 15 minute drive, 20K to the west of Warwick. Power to the 10.5 Ha, 26 acres, gently rolling lifestyle acreage rural block which is fully fenced fronting a...

Great Value 3 Bedroom Brick

47 Furness Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $229,000

This excellent value 3 bedroom brick home situated close to hospital, school and TAFE College. All bedrooms with built-ins, modern kitchen, dining and lounge with...

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

REVEALED: Inside Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

REVEALED: Massive $350m development to boost region

Waterlea will have a district park for residents and visitors.

Residential project could house entire population of Oakey

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!