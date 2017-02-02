Fun in renos and real estate

LOVE A LAUGH: Hard-working real estate agent Linda Rutledge loves to take a bit of time out and have a laugh away from work.

MEET a member of the Darryl Evans Real Estate team, Linda Rutledge.

What's your favourite film?

The Wedding Singer - it's just a nice, happy movie.

Where is your go-to place for a meal out in Warwick?

I like Gardens Galore.

What is the best gift you've ever received?

A deposit for a house from my father.

What was the last thing you bought?

The skirt and shoes I'm wearing right now.

What unusual talent or hobby do you have?

Renovating houses.

You've just come home from work and it's time to relax - what do you do?

Go out and feed the chooks, it gives me a nice walk in the backyard.

What three words would your friends pick to describe you and why?

Independent and hard-working.

As a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up?

An astronaut.

You're stranded on an island - what three items do you want with you?

A mango tree, matches and endless supply of water.

If you could visit anywhere in the world where would it be?

Singapore, because my kids are going to be moving there for work.

What do you want to get better at?

Yoga - I haven't been practising for long.

How do you like your steak?

Medium rare.

What is your favourite memory?

Climbing a glacier in New Zealand.

What would you want your final meal to be?

Strawberries and cream.

What words do you live by?

If you don't give it a good go, you'll never know.