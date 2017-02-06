36°
Dream garden to feature on new TV series

Amy Lyne
| 6th Feb 2017 4:00 PM
DREAM GARDEN: Landscape designer Clint Kenny (left) created an amazing garden for parents Rosi and Michael Kenny that is set to be featured on the first episode of Dream Gardens.
THE transformation of a dry, rock-hard paddock into a large, self-sustainable kitchen garden south of Toowoomba will feature on a new television series.

ABC's Dream Gardens is described as Grand Designs but for gardens and will follow eight garden transformations across the country utilising the best landscape designers.

Michael and Rosi Kenny live in an idyllic 100ha 1890s homestead at Deuchar, between Allora and Warwick, and had a dream of transforming their land into a beautiful kitchen garden, which they did with the help of their son, landscape designer Clint Kenny.

Ms Kenny said filming the nine-month process began in February last year and was a fun and exciting experience.

"It is just surreal. It is so nice to look out there and be able to view it and be able to pick our own vegies and herbs because I love cooking so much," she said.

"I like cooking seasonally and so I see what needs picking and plan meals from there."

The couple moved to the property only recently as a tree change from the Sunshine Coast, their home of more than 10 years.

"We always had a dream to live on acreage. We were fulfilling that dream and fulfilling the garden," Ms Kenny said.

Ms Kenny said her ill-health for almost the entirety of 2011 was the catalyst for the change and for the desire to create a sustainable garden with vegetables, herbs and an orchard.

"It was just a wonderful experience. If we can inspire others to grow their own vegetables and be self-sustainable then I would be happy," she said.

Ms Kenny said she hoped to one day open the garden to the public and even host weddings.

The couple's son is a landscape designer based in Warwick and completed the garden, with the help of his parents, in between other projects and at weekends.

"It is nice to help them fulfil their dream of their garden," he said.

Mr Kenny said the vegetable garden was about 600sqm with important design factors including the layout, views, protection from wind and water.

"The house itself was a former hospital from Brisbane, built in 1896," he said.

"We replicated what an old homestead would have had, with the use of recycled and local materials.

"It was nice that we created it together."

Dream Gardens premieres on Thursday, 8pm on the ABC.

