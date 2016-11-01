Garnie's saddles ride on at Warwick Rodeo

SADDLE UP: Robyn and Garnie Beresford make the saddles that every rodeo rider wants.

ONE man with rodeo well and truly running through his veins is Garnie Beresford.

With their well-known and popular mobile showroom set up at the Warwick Rodeo, Garnie and wife Robyn took a moment to look back to where it all began.

Mr Beresford was a professional saddle bronc rider among other things, usually riding in all rodeo events, and holds an Australian title from 1975 as a saddle bronc champion.

Mrs Beresford said at the time he couldn't get the saddle he wanted.

"So he ended up making one and won that event that year,” she said.

"That was the kickstart for the whole business as it is today.

"Everyone wanted Garnie's saddles.”

Mr Beresford already had a business called Beresford Pro Rodeo Equipment but this soon became Beresford Saddlery and is a thriving business today.

Mr Beresford realised there was a need for an Australia designed stock saddle that would meet the demands of the competent horsepersons, who were increasingly

meeting the highly competitive fields in their respective disciplines.

Today, the Beresfords call the Bunya Mountains home and Mrs Beresford said they travel a lot less than they used to.

"We used to be out on the road all the time but as business demand increased we needed to be at home a lot more, making saddles,” she said.

"Then we'd head to rodeos and events on the weekends to deliver our product.”

Mrs Beresford said a combination of Garnie's life experiences involving the bush and his horse sports has enabled his knowledge and talent to integrate with persons within the land and horse industry.

"We are very grateful to those clients who use our service repeatedly,” she said.

"It's those customers who have enabled us to provide a product that is recognised as a leader in the world marketplace.

"We are proud of our commitment to the cutting and campdraft industry with Todd Graham Classic Cutting saddles and our Mark Buttsworth Drafter stock saddle.”

Mrs Beresford said there is currently a four-to-six-month waiting time for one of Garnie's saddles.

"It's been like that now for 18 years,” she said.

"We're also very lucky to have Todd Graham and Mark Buttsworth on board, they're both very recognised names in the rodeo world and people want the saddles they use.

"They are very popular and like all the rest are made to personally and perfectly fit each rider.”

Mrs Beresford said she looked after the fitting and taking of measurements of each rider.

"Each rider is different so we need to make sure the saddles are made to fit them,” she said.

"It usually takes Garnie around two weeks to complete a saddle from measurements to completion.

Mr Beresford's rodeo achievements included being chosen by the Australian Government to represent Australia, bronc riding on the bicentennial year rodeo team in the USA in 1976.

He was also the 1980 New Zealand saddle bronc riding champion, bareback riding champion & all round champion.

Mr Beresford is only one of two cowboys to ever win the Cobb & Co Purse Bronc Riding event at Warwick three times.

Mrs Beresford said Garnie went on competing in rodeo events until 1983.

"He stopped when our daughter was born,” she said.

"It was a bushfire appeal rodeo and he was asked to appear, that was his last competition.

"Although about five years later he was again asked to ride in an 'old timers' rodeo in Toowoomba.

"He did, which was great because his daughter got to see him ride.”