Generosity brings a life-saving gift

GIFT OF LIFE: Annie Bradford and Kym O'Leary (centre) present a defibrillator to the parkrun Warwick crew, Tara Behrmann, Karen Welsh, Justin Nolan and Rae Lewis.

ALMOST eight years after Annie Bradford's husband Phillip passed away from a sudden heart attack, her and daughter Kym O'Leary have been able to give a life-saving gift to a group that helped them through tough times.

Last week, the pair donated a defibrillator to the parkrun Warwick team, for use at their weekly meets at Queens Park.

With sudden cardiac arrest being one of the leading causes of death in Australia, having a defibrillator in a workplace or community club can make the difference between life and death.

Mrs Bradford said in the years since Phillip had passed they wanted to do something, to give something back to the community.

"Over the past years the parkrun Warwick crew have become a family to us,” she said.

"Neither Kym or I were runners before we started parkrun, but now it's a huge part of our lives.

"It's great for the body and for the mind.”

Mrs Bradford said she discovered on Facebook all clubs would soon be required to have a defibrillator on hand.

"The race directors were discussing how it would happen,” she said.

"We saw this and thought, 'that's perfect!, let's buy it'.

Mrs Bradford said both Phillip and his mother would be thrilled at the donation.

"We always wanted to do something, but we never knew what that should be, until now.”