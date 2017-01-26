Get active on Australia Day for free

Terry Butler, Kevin Lind, Rob Quinton, Nathan Costello, Glen Hoffman, Daniel Doherty and Matthew Sharp at the Warwick Tennis Club.

THE Warwick and District Tennis Association is opening its gates to the public this Australia Day.

All day, the courts will be free for the public to use.

From 4pm this afternoon club members and community coaches will also be on hand to offer coaching and run activities for all age groups.

All those who have an interest in tennis or at least a willingness to give it a try, are encouraged to head down to the courts on the corner of Fitzroy and Lyons Sts in Warwick.

Interested players can also sign up for the upcoming season today.

There will also be a spot of Fast 4 tennis later today.