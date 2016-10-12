Get into gear, ease out and don't force it!

KERB IT: A car crashed into Choice on Grafton St last week.

IT WAS interesting to follow an incident that occurred in Grafton St last week that happened when a car mounted the footpath and struck the front of a local business.

Like most people I was grateful that the only damage was to property and not to some pedestrian, shop assistant or the driver.

Speculation was rife immediately on social media as to what would cause such an incident with plenty of theories, some pretty wild ones too, put forward.

Most of them asked; "How exactly does a car go from being parked to being in a shop, over a high gutter?”

Good question.

Even though I am not privy to details from that incident, it reminded me of one that I had investigated as a young police officer at West End in Brisbane back in about 1990 where the end result (car up gutter into plate glass shopfront) was almost identical.

What had happened in that incident was that the driver, trying to back their car out had inadvertently put the car into drive instead of reverse.

The car had moved forward by itself until bumped into the gutter and stopped.

The driver of the car, still trying to go backwards and still thinking the car was in reverse put their foot on the accelerator a bit harder and of course, wedged against the gutter.

The car still didn't go back, so they pushed a bit harder on the accelerator until much to their surprise the car suddenly jumped forward at a great rate of speed, launching like a top fuel drag car leaving the line at Willowbank, over the footpath and into the shop.

I have also been in a driving school car teaching someone to drive when this has almost happened to us except I was able to see what was happening and jammed the dual control brakes on in the nick of time.

Thank goodness for my razor-sharp reflexes.

Now we are all human beings so we all can make the same mistakes as others.

I like to try to learn a lesson from these incidents.

Take it easy when you are parking.

In a driving test we call these "low speed manoeuvres” with emphasis on the low speed bit.

If the car is an auto let it move under idle power unless it's a really steep park you are trying to get out of.

You know, like those Grand Canyon-like gutters outside Bunnings on Palmerin St.

If it's a manual, manoeuvrer just by "manipulating” the clutch gently, without the throttle.

If you don't think your car can do that, give it a try, I'm sure it will.

I own six cars, big-little, auto, manual and they can all do that.

Try it somewhere, nice and flat and far away from hard objects like shops, and soft objects like kids and just see if you can drive the car slowly, without the accelerator.

Just with the brake in the auto and just with the brake and clutch in a manual.

Then take that skill and put it into use when you are driving.

So here are a few hints.

The next time you are trying to back out of a parking space somewhere, if the car isn't going backwards like you think it should, ask yourself why? Don't just give it more boot, don't force it!

Talking about don't force it... I always remember what dad said when we were working on some project together "don't force it son”, he'd yell maniacally "get a bigger hammer”.

In hindsight, it's probably a good thing dad was a bank manager, not a mechanic.