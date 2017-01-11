Get out your togs, it's about to get stinkin' hot

It's going to get hot!

CLOSE the windows, blast the aircon and get ready to suck up to that one friend with a pool.

This week is set to be a stinker, with temperatures expected to reach as high as 44 in the Rose City.

Today is forecast to climb as high as 36 degrees, with a slight chance of a thunderstorm this afternoon.

But that's just a taste test of the heat to come.

Tomorrow is set to climb to 38 degrees, with a slight chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Overnight temperatures are set to to 21 to 28, however forecasters have said in a worst case scenario, temps could get as high as 44.

Friday is forecast to reach 36, and Saturday is the real stinker, expected to be 39 degrees.

The rest of the week is set to have an extreme UV index, which means slopping on sunscreen and slapping on a hat is a must between 7.30am and 4.30pm.