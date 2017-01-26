Get quacking for Allora's Australia Day duck races

Maddi Griffin had the special task of duck retriever at last year's races.

ALLORA'S Ted Cowley has 400 ducks primed to peak to take to the water today for the the 20th Dalrymple Duck Race.

The yellow ducks will transform Allora Swimming Pool into a scene of racing fever, and are all invited to take a punt on their favourite fowl.

The Duck Race organiser, Mr Cowley introduced the novel event to Allora's calendar 21 years ago.

The first ever Dalrymple Duck Race took place on Sunday December 13, 1998, and featured 300 yellow rubber ducks traversing the challenges of Dalrymple Creek in Stuart Henry Park.

The current in the creek wasn't quite as brisk as needed to help the ducks along so members of the Allora Queensland Fire and Rescue Service provided some assistance with some high pressure water jets.

Nowadays, the ducks do a lap of the pool with some additional incentive from a commercial grade electric fan.

Mr Cowley and 2017 Allora Showgirl Ashley McSorley have been busy selling tickets across January for the 400 cute yellow ducks that will take to the pool from 3pm.

With the purchase of a $2 ticket, community members can lay claim to a duck in either of the sprint events.

Should that duck cross the finish line first, the winner collects an easy $150, second place pockets $100 and a crisp $50 note goes to third place.

Waddle along to the Allora pool and take a quack at this always entertaining event, with racing from 3pm.