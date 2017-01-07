Get started in a sport around Warwick

The Dance Centre

Where: TDC Studio at Westside Shopping Centre, Wood St

When: Saturday, January 21 - new enrolments for all ages 9am-noon; re-enrolments from 1-4pm

Any enquiries message The Dance Centre - Warwick Facebook page

Warwick and District Football Association

Where: Wolves Clubhouse, Queens Park

When: Tuesday, January 10

Sign on for Senior Teams ages 15 and over.

Phone 0423 647 890 for more information.

WIRAC Learn to Swim

Where: WIRAC on Palmerin St

When: Enrol now for Term 1 program to begin on January 3

Cost per term (10 weeks) is $135.

Go to wirac.com.au/aquatic/learn-to-swim to download the program and class times.

Warwick Hockey Association

Where: Hockey Centre, Queens Park

When: Saturday, February 11

For more information on the 2017 season go to warwickhockeyassoc.org.au