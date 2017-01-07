Get started in a sport around Warwick

The Dance Centre
Where: TDC Studio at Westside Shopping Centre, Wood St
When: Saturday, January 21 - new enrolments for all ages 9am-noon; re-enrolments from 1-4pm
Any enquiries message The Dance Centre - Warwick Facebook page
Warwick and District Football Association
Where: Wolves Clubhouse, Queens Park
When: Tuesday, January 10
Sign on for Senior Teams ages 15 and over.
Phone 0423 647 890 for more information.
WIRAC Learn to Swim
Where: WIRAC on Palmerin St
When: Enrol now for Term 1 program to begin on January 3
Cost per term (10 weeks) is $135.
Go to wirac.com.au/aquatic/learn-to-swim to download the program and class times.
Warwick Hockey Association
Where: Hockey Centre, Queens Park
When: Saturday, February 11
For more information on the 2017 season go to warwickhockeyassoc.org.au