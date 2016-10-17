Get the washing off the line, storms and showers ahead

Thunderstorms for the Southern Downs today.

THE Southern Downs could be hit with a gusty thunderstorm this afternoon as an upper level trough and associated cold front sweep across the state toward the south east corner.

The region has a high (80%) chance of rain today, which will develop this morning and into the afternoon.

Gusty thunderstorms will move into the region this afternoon.

Winds will be strong northerly 25 to 35 km/h shifting south to southwesterly in the early afternoon.

Expected daytime temperatures will fluctuate between 22 to 28 degrees.

The current temperature is hovering around 18 degrees.