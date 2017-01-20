36°
Get your groove on at Dance Centre

20th Jan 2017 7:00 AM
TOE-TAPPIN': Dancers from The Dance Centre, Warwick.
TOE-TAPPIN': Dancers from The Dance Centre, Warwick. Bev Lacey

THE wait is almost over for the young dancers of Warwick as The Dance Centre Warwick opens for enrolments for 2017 this Saturday.

Young boys and girls who are passionate about dance and want to learn from the best in town are invited to attend and sign up for another great year.

All invited to join a happy and nurturing dance studio, whether for fun, friendships or mastering your art.

New enrolments are invited from 9am-12pm and already established families from 1pm-4pm.

The popular dance studio has gone from strength to strength since opening, with numerous awards and excellent eisteddfod results.

2016 saw an exceptional year for the older students' Performance Team with great results at the Brisbane Eisteddfod, Lockyer District Dancing Festival and the Toowoomba Eisteddfod.

The Dance Centre is available for tuition for students three years and up.

Students can select from jazz, ballet, tap and contemporary dance, all taught by qualified and experienced teachers.

WHEN:

Tomorrow from 9am

WHERE:

The Dance Centre Warwick, Westside Shopping Centre
Warwick Daily News
