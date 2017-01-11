36°
News

Ghosts show up for pub party

Sonja Koremans
| 11th Jan 2017 4:34 PM
HAUNTED HOTEL: The Criterion turns 100 this year
HAUNTED HOTEL: The Criterion turns 100 this year Sophie Lester

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IF YOU have ever wanted to get up close and personal with ghosts, this is the year to meet guests at Warwick's Criterion Hotel who checked ... but never checked out.

From a floating old lady who walks through the pub's walls to phantom children staring out of the upstairs windows, you may find yourself joined by a creepy guest or two at the hotel's big birthday bash.

The pub turns 100 in October and owner Kylie Jenner said ghosts have already settled in for celebrations that kick off in April.

"Most of the ghosts associated with the hotel are young children and there have been more sighting of them lately, as well as the original owner Mrs Allman who has been watching closely over the hotel from the verandah, Ms Jenner said without a hint of irony.

"They have known for a few months that celebrations will start soon and are making their presence felt. It sounds weird but it's true.”

There will be plenty of opportunities to meet these friends of the pub who checked in to the Criterion Hotel ... and never checked out. The six months of birthday celebrations will include high teas, themed banquets and regular ghost tours.

Hotel chef Rosina Oliver is working on a menu from the 1860s for the celebrations to include food that some of the hotel's first guests would have supped on.

"We have found a wonderful historic recipe book from the era that includes recipes for prickly pear jam, ginger beer, raspberry pudding and timbale of turkey,” Ms Jenner said.

"The hotel was very much a hotel for sheep graziers so we will mark that with a mutton and damper dinner. There will also be other themed meals each week such as corned beef and white sauce.”

A plaque will be unveiled to mark the anniversary and a priest will bless the hotel, Ms Jenner said.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  community criterion hotel ghosts warwick what's on around the region

Ghosts show up for pub party

Ghosts show up for pub party

If you have ever wanted to get up close and personal with ghosts, this is the year to see things really do go bump in the night at Warwick's Criterion Hotel.

Large dog stuck under car on Southern Downs

A LARGE dog has become stuck under a car near Stanthorpe.

A granny smith and some busted ribs for a six pack

Salvatore was fined $80, and ordered to pay $24.99 for the six pack.

Dale was fined $80, and ordered to pay $24.99 for the six pack.

First-timers flock to Warwick sales

FAMILY OUTING: Ammie and Mia Gorton and Caelam Scobie from Gatton adventuring out to the Pig and Calf Sale while in town for the Santa Gertrudis camp.

THE first Pig and Calf Sale of the year drew a crowd this morning

Local Partners

Ghosts show up for pub party

If you have ever wanted to get up close and personal with ghosts, this is the year to see things really do go bump in the night at Warwick's Criterion Hotel.

Centrelink saga may become your problem

Pensioners and students are likely to get caught up in the ongoing Centrelink crisis.

Centrelink crisis set to bring misery to more unwitting customers

Warwick win is a must to secure a finals spot

TOUGH TASK: Dave Walker opens the bowling for Warwick in a representative cricket game.

Warwick heads to Lockyer on a mission

Heritage Festival hits Allora

VINTAGE COMES FIRST: Some of the vintage vehicles on display at the Allora Heritage Weekend.

THE Allora Heritage weekend is a must-see

Events you need to be at this week...

Caleb Torrens, Solomon Torrens, Daniel Stubbings and Jeremiah Torrens during a round of social golf in Warwick.

Social numbers booming in golf

Idris Elba wants to be your Valentine

Idris Elba wants to be your Valentine

LUTHER actor promises romantic evening including 'the most delicious meal of your life'.

First look at Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson

Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson in a scene from Sky Arts' TV movie Urban Myths.

BRITISH TV film's trailer promises to deliver 'true-ish' stories.

MOVIE REVIEW: Animation in Ballerina is a cut above the rest

A scene from the movie Ballerina.

Middling kids’ animation is a sports movie in a tutu.

Clooney jokes about 'overrated' Streep in post-Trump speech

Actor George Clooney.

ACTOR hits back at Donald Trump's jibe at his former co-star.

MOVIE REVIEW: Natalie Portman's Jackie a powerful portrait

Natalie Portman in a scene from the movie Jackie.

A devastating portrayal of personal and national grief

Keith Urban's sneaky visit that barely anyone noticed

OUR STAR: Country music superstar Keith Urban stopped by his old high school in Caboolture in December.

KEITH URBAN paid a quiet visit to Caboolture in December.

5G in 2020 will deliver 600 movies in a minute

The Gold Coast Commonwealth Games will get a world-first trial of 5G. Picture: Supplied

Commonwealth Games set for world first trial of 5G phone technology

Mancave Manor

Sladevale 4370

Rural 3 2 8 $ 349,000

Perfect place for Him and Her. Trouble compromising? Comfortable three bedroom home on 4.05 hectares with a large shed which includes an office, just 10 K from...

Good Investment

1 Crawford Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $ 248,000

Tranquil garden setting for this lovely 3 bedroom timber home on a 607 m corner block close to school, childcare, shops and hospital. Larger sized bedrooms have...

Charming Cottage

4 Drayton Street, Allora 4362

House 2 2 2 $189,000

Neat 2 bedroom plus study cottage on an easy care 551sqm fully fenced block just a short walk to the Allora Central Business District. Both bedrooms are large with...

Quality Home On Property Providing Privacy

195 Ravenscroft, Elbow Valley 4370

Rural 4 2 3 $575,000

This quality 4 bedroom home sits on an elevated 116 acre property approximately 25 kilometres from Warwick. The spacious home features 2 living areas both with...

Great view, Room For Your Pets

11257 Cunningham Highway, Gladfield 4370

3 1 2 $269,000

Taking in rural views across Gladfield sits this 3 bedroom home on approximately 5 acres. The home has a renovated kitchen with breakfast bar which is open plan...

Elevated Views

57 Murray Street, Maryvale 4370

Residential Land MARYVALE Ready to build - Fantastic elevated views of the Great Dividing ... $47,000

MARYVALE Ready to build - Fantastic elevated views of the Great Dividing Range and the township of Maryvale. 40.2 m frontage x 50.3 m depth. Driveway done...

1/4 Acre Lot

Maryvale 4370

Residential Land $40,000 will buy this 1/4 acre lot in the village of Maryvale, ... $40,000

$40,000 will buy this 1/4 acre lot in the village of Maryvale, 20.1 m frontage x 50.3 m depth. Power at the boundary, rural fencing and VIEWS. Take advantage of...

Wow! The View

59 Murray Street, Maryvale 4370

House 3 2 2 $ 248,000

Get in early! FIRST HOME BUYERS ... qualifies for $20,000 grant !! Finishing touches are being done now. Have first chance to buy this 3 bedroom plus office or...

Large Home -Easy Care Garden

112 Rosenthal Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 1 4 $269,000

4 bedrooms *renovated bathroom, extra shower in large laundry *renovated kitchen * walk in butler style pantry, spacious lounge * easterly aspect with full length...

Well Presented Quiet Location

9 Odonnell Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $339,000

You will never see another opportunity quite like this one! We strongly encourage inspections of this amazing home. You will be impressed with everything this...

When only the best will do

Noosa hinterland property the ideal rural retreat

Nancy Cato home on the market

River-front retreat reflects the essence of Noosa history

PHOTOS: This $2.5m home is like something from the movies

DREAM HOME: The owners of this Agnes Water home are looking to sell for price of about $2.5 million.

Watch turtles hatch from your house

Iconic fire station from 1930s up for sale

PROUD PAST: The old Warwick fire station, pictured in the 1940s, served the Warwick community with distinction for more than 60 years.

One of Warwick's most significant buildings enters a new chapter

Gladstone's top million dollar homes up for sale right now

Agnes Water - Address available on request

HERE'S a list of Gladstone most expensive houses on the market now

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!