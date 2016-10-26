Gillespies return to homestead away from home

BACK HOME: The Gillespie clan returned to Glengallan Homestead over the weekend.

THE Gadens, Bayes, Gilroys, Wrathcalls, Ryalls and McMurrays are few who can call one of Warwick's most iconic buildings their second home.

All are descendants of the Gillespies, the last inhabitants of Glengallan Homestead.

"It's just absolutely beautiful to see the homestead the way it is now,” Barbara Gaden said.

"I can remember being here when cattle were running around on the veranda.

"When it was derelict... not like it is now!”

The Gillespie family ventured from across Australia for their reunion at Glengallan Homestead on Saturday.

It's through their generous funding that gardens were installed and a bower was erected at the homestead.

"It's not a regular thing, us coming up here,” Bob Gaden said.

All were impressed with the blooming Glengallan roses that spiralled up the hometead's pillars.

The earliest photographs showing a white rose date from 1923 when the Gillespie family was in residence at Glengallan.

"It looks absolutely amazing,” Jill Wrathcall said.

"Last time we were here it was in the drought, and right now in spring is just a lovely time to be here.”

The Gillespie family occupied the homestead from 1904 to 1927.

When the home became unoccupied at the end of the Gillespie era, Oswald Slade purchased the homestead and sold of all of it's contents for fear the government would take them as part of the death taxes of the time.

After much hard work and restoration, Glengallan Homestead Trust Limited opened their doors to the public in 2002.

Markets are held in the grounds on the first Sunday of each new season.