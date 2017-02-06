Girl, 12, 'knocked out' in park attack

WARWICK police are searching for a teen who punched a 12-year-old girl in the head and knocked her unconscious in a vicious random attack at Queens Park on Saturday afternoon.

Warwick Police child protection officer Detective Senior Constable Julie Hauff said the local high school student was walking alone along a footpath on Park Rd at 3pm when she was surrounded by a group of teens.

"A teenage girl unknown to the student approached her from the group and began punching her in the head and kicking her,” Detective Hauff said.

The girl fell to the ground and lost consciousness, she said.

"The assault was unprovoked and unexpected and the girl said she was knocked out so has been unable to provide a strong descriptions of the group and her attacker.”

The victim told police many people stopped to help her at the scene, Detective Hauff said.

"Given that several people offered her assistance, we are hoping someone will be able to come forward and provide us with some detail on the attacker and the group of teens.”

The girl was taken by ambulance to Warwick Hospital where she stayed overnight. She is recovering from her injuries at home, Detective Hauff said.

"She has suffered bruising to the upper part of her body.”

Queens Park is Warwick's main sporting venue for children and adult team sports and is frequented by hundreds of schoolchildren each week. It is in the city's main street, close to the highway and bordered by the Condamine River.

Detective Hauff said random attacks were not uncommon in the popular park and urged parents to ensure children were accompanied when in the area.

"This appears to be a particularly vicious assault but incidents around Queens Park are not unusual.

"There is a group of teens who have attacked kids before in the park and while it may not be the same group who assaulted this girl, they do frequent the area.”

The girl had been walking home from the park at the time of the attack, Detective Hauff said.

Anyone with information on the recent attack is urged to phone the Warwick station on 46604444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.