Girl feared response to man's sexual abuse: court

Tara Miko
| 10th Oct 2016 5:39 PM

A YOUNG girl didn't speak out about years of alleged sexual abuse at the hands of a prominent Warwick man for fears she wouldn't be taken seriously, a court has heard.

In a pre-recorded police interview played to the Toowoomba District Court, the girl, now aged 18, said the man would wait until she was alone with him before touching her inappropriately.

The girl said the offending started in 2009 when she was "11 or 12" after another girl stopped riding with her and the man.

She said it "started with little things" such as touching the front of her horse's saddle and touching her leg. It escalated over the years.

She told police she couldn't remember specific dates of the offending except for one incident after she fell from a horse at the Yetman Campdraft in 2012.

The girl said the man put his arm around her while she was working in the living area of the gooseneck at the campdraft, and with the other hand touched her inappropriately.

The allegations came to light in 2012, shortly after the campdraft meet, when the girl had a fight with her parents.

It was at that point the girl stopped riding the man's horses or spending time with him, the court heard.

But it wasn't until 2014 that a formal complaint was made to police.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has pleaded not guilty to one count each of maintaining a sexual relationship with a child under 16, and indecent treatment of a child under 16.

The trial, before Judge David Searles, continues.

Topics:  indecent treatment, toowoomba district court, warwick

