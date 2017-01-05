Give blood this holiday season

Make an appointment to give by calling 13 14 95 or visiting www.donateblood.com.au/make-appointment

REGULAR donors are among the millions of busy Australians taking time for Christmas shopping and holidays, leading to a worrying drop in donor numbers, particularly on the 26th, 30th and 31st of December and the 2nd of January.

Australia needed nearly 5000 blood donations between Christmas and New Year in order to prevent a shortage of blood products vital to the treatment of cancer patients.

Yet the need for blood never stops, with one product vital to cancer treatment - platelets - having a shelf-life of just a few days, meaning cancer patients need a constant supply throughout the festive season.

"Thousands of Australian patients will need blood this Christmas and New Year in order to spend precious moments with friends and family," Spokesperson Shaun Inguanzo said

"Cancer patients are the biggest users of donated blood and rely on platelets to make it through chemotherapy.

"The problem is platelets cannot be stock-piled for longer than a few days, so we need a constant, fresh supply as anything collected by Christmas Day will have been used by early next week."

All those in Warwick looking to donate blood still need to trek to Toowoomba or Brisbane to do so.

Mr Inguanzo said a blood donation was a gift that money couldn't buy because it allowed people to spend time with those they love most.

"With Australians set to spend $48.1 billion leading up to Christmas[1], the greatest gift of all will cost you just an hour of your time and could help to save or improve three lives.

Make an appointment to give by calling 13 14 95 or visiting www.donateblood.com.au/make-appointment