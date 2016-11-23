Give hope this Christmas

THE Salvation Army in Warwick is urging people to dig deep this Christmas.

Warwick Salvation Army officer Lieutenant Steve Spencer said the Christmas period was the busiest time of year for the charity organisation.

"Last year, through the generous support of our local community, we were able to assist about 150 families and individuals in need,” Lt Spencer said.

"The joy, hope and relief in the faces of those assisted is a real reminder of what Christmas is all about.

"With your support we will be able to help even more people this year.”

Not only is The Salvation Army in Warwick running its annual Christmas Cheer operation to provide toys for those in need, it is also participating in a community carols event and preparing for a special Christmas Day service.

"We would love for the public to join us to give hope where it's needed most by donating quality, new gifts to the Giving Tree in Rose City Shopping Centre in Warwick, or drop new, unwrapped gifts to our Family Store at 66 Grafton St,” Lt Spencer said.

"And please be generous when you see us out and about collecting this Christmas.

"For anyone who is unsure about what to donate, we always need gifts for teenagers and young adults.

"Gift cards are great because teens love going shopping but those that we help often don't get the chance due to their parents' limited income.”

On Christmas Day itself, The Salvation Army is inviting the public to gather to celebrate at a morning service.

"Our Christmas church service is family friendly and a great way to celebrate what Christmas is all about - the birth of Jesus,” Lt Spencer said.

Locals needing assistance can make an application for Christmas Cheer by phoning Warwick Salvos Connect on 46611031, menu option two.