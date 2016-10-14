'God's garden' drug legalised for patients

BREAKTHROUGH: Tootie Hiles has been campaigning for the medical use of marijuana since she was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

IT'S taken four years of campaigning, a horror stint of chemotherapy and bold confrontation with medical marijuana deniers for Tootie Hiles to be able to say "yay!”

Wednesday night, the State Government passed Public Health (Medicinal Cannabis) Bill 2016, which will allow greater use of medicinal cannabis products for some patients.

"I was just ecstatic,” Mrs Hiles said.

"It's the treatment from God's garden.”

On December 7, 2006, a 40-year-old Tootie Brackin was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

"During and after chemotherapy, I was horrifically ill,” she said.

"My quality of life just shrivelled.

"It's just such a big story to go through chemo; your blood and kidneys stop working, you lose your hair, and that's just the start.”

The former Warwick woman said there was no denying "mind-boggling” effects of medical marijuana.

"I'm talking, no nausea, and it just keeps you in a stable position.”

As an advocate for the medical use of marijuana, Mrs Hiles said she was frequently approached by those skeptical of it.

"They'd come up to me, and say, 'no, I don't want to hear about that',” she said.

"The word cannabis makes people think those using it are getting high, or dirty junkies.”

Unlike New South Wales and Victoria where medicinal marijuana laws are confined to specific diseases, the Queensland bill opens a range of medical problems to be treated by the drug.

Minister for Health Cameron Dick said for Warwick residents, access to the drug was as simple as going to the doctors.

"These new laws mean that GPs in Warwick can apply to prescribe medicinal cannabis treatment options to their patients,” he said.

Doctors and other medical practitioners who believe that a patient may benefit from medical marijuana will be able to apply to Queensland Health for approval to prescribe the drug.

Mr Dick said most of the medical marijuana would be imported from overseas, as it was illegal to cultivate commercial medical cannabis in Australia.

The State Parliament unanimously passed the bill after discussing it for three hours on Wednesday night.

The moment was monumental for Mrs Hiles, saying it was a game changer.

"Sooner or later, perhaps your mother, God forbid it's not, might need this type of help,” she said.

"And skeptics need to see big picture, and embrace what it does.

"When the train starts chugging, they're going to be all on board.”