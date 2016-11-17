Gold Coast and back, just for Pig and Calf Sale

DAY TRIPPER: Sheila Perks made the trip from the Gold Coast to visit the Warwick Pig and Calf Sales.

AN EARLY 6.30am start, a quick stop at a Maccas on the Gold Coast for some breakfast and a coffee and Sheila Perks and her husband hit the road, destination; the Warwick Pig and Calf Sales.

Mrs Perks said the couple come to Warwick for the sales quite often.

"It's just a lovely little day trip, up and back,” she said.

"Two and a half hours and we're in the country with its clean fresh air and beautiful scenery.

"We do it all the time.”

Mrs Perks said a few weeks ago they picked up some budgies and large cage.

"We've been living in the same house in Burleigh for 50 years,” she said.

"So we don't need much and it's just nice to get away every now and then.

"The people are so friendly here and you can quite often find a bargain.”

Mrs Perks said although she loves Warwick, the welcoming countryside and the warm hospitality of the people, she won't be moving here any time soon.

"Oh dear no, I'm getting much to old to move.”