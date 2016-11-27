Good mobile coverage leads to quick rescue of rider

An injured rider is assisted to the RACQ LifeFlight chopper in rugged terrain at Mt Colliery.

GOOD mobile phone coverage in bushland near Mt Colliery enabled an injured 36-year-old Brisbane man to be quickly rescued after he suffered facial injuries in a mountain bike fall on Saturday.

The Queensland Ambulance Service was called to the incident at 11.30am Saturday but due to the inaccessibility of the site, the RACQ LifeFlight chopper from Toowoomba was tasked to transport the man from a clearing in the bush.

An RACQ spokesman said the injured man from Brisbane was riding in a group of eight or 10 riders when he was injured.

"It was not an easy location to get to and they didn't have an exact GPS location but the group spoke directly to the crewman in the chopper and directed them to the site,” he said.

"The injured man was conscious, he was treated on the scene and walked to the chopper. He was then put on the stretcher and flown to the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

"Having good mobile phone coverage made the rescue a lot quicker.”

In a press statement, RACQ LifeFlight said it was believed a stick went through his front wheel stopping it and he continued over the handlebars. He was wearing a helmet which sustained significant damage.