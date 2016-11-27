28°
News

Good mobile coverage leads to quick rescue of rider

Gerard Walsh | 27th Nov 2016 1:33 PM
An injured rider is assisted to the RACQ LifeFlight chopper in rugged terrain at Mt Colliery.
An injured rider is assisted to the RACQ LifeFlight chopper in rugged terrain at Mt Colliery. RACQ LifeFlight

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GOOD mobile phone coverage in bushland near Mt Colliery enabled an injured 36-year-old Brisbane man to be quickly rescued after he suffered facial injuries in a mountain bike fall on Saturday.

The Queensland Ambulance Service was called to the incident at 11.30am Saturday but due to the inaccessibility of the site, the RACQ LifeFlight chopper from Toowoomba was tasked to transport the man from a clearing in the bush.

An RACQ spokesman said the injured man from Brisbane was riding in a group of eight or 10 riders when he was injured.

"It was not an easy location to get to and they didn't have an exact GPS location but the group spoke directly to the crewman in the chopper and directed them to the site,” he said.

"The injured man was conscious, he was treated on the scene and walked to the chopper. He was then put on the stretcher and flown to the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

"Having good mobile phone coverage made the rescue a lot quicker.”

In a press statement, RACQ LifeFlight said it was believed a stick went through his front wheel stopping it and he continued over the handlebars. He was wearing a helmet which sustained significant damage.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  injured mt colliery racq lifeflight rider warwick

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Good mobile coverage leads to quick rescue of rider

Good mobile coverage leads to quick rescue of rider

Chopper crew directed to site by injured rider's friends using mobile phone in the Mt Colliery area east of Warwick

Man airlifted to hospital in Brisbane after bike accident

The Toowoomba based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter on one of many rescue operations.

Brisbane man injured in bike accident at Mt Colliery

Warwick 'heaviest' city in Sunshine State

Data reveals high obesity rates in the Rose City

Two Warwick ambulances on the way to bike accidents

Ambulances are on the road to Gap Creek Farm

Warwick ambulances called to two motocross accidents

Local Partners

Santa comes quietly to the Southern Downs

Warwick Christmas Parade won't be returning this year

Knitting for cancer patients

BEANIE BENEFACTOR: Isabel Stacey (right) with Carol Cooke and Connie Mills, volunteers with the Warwick branch of the Cancer Council.

One woman took her mind off her pain by knitting beanies.

Motocross track open for practice today

Motocross action at Morgan Park.

Dirt bike track ready for a day of practice

Match of the new season in cricket

Colts captain Shaun O'Leary hits 42 not out on Sunday.

Match of the season will be played Saturday

Saturday morning time for parkrun each week

THEY'RE OFF: Warwick parkrun participants at the start of a weekly run.

Warwick parkrun has been going for 160 Saturdays

Selena Gomez turned down thanksgiving with Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez turned down thanksgiving with Taylor Swift

SELENA Gomez chose to spend Thanksgiving with her family rather than join Taylor Swift and her squad in Rhode Island.

Movie Review: The Founder

The Founder isn't the easiest movie to Swallow

Kanye believes people are out to get him

Kanye West mocked Deadmau5 in his latest Twitter rant.

Kanye to spend a few more days in hospital

Tributes stream in for Florence Henderson

Tributes have poured in for the 'Brady Bunch' matriarch

Tributes flow for Brady Bunch mum

Actor Florence Henderson

Co-stars honour Brady Bunch mum

What's on the small screen this week

Ray Martin, centre, hosts season two of the TV series First Contact, which stars, from left, David Oldfield, Renae Ayris, Ian 'Dicko' Dickson, Natalie Imbruglia, Nicki Wendt and Tom Ballard.

CROWDED House performs at the Opera House and First Contact returns

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom spent Thanksgiving together

Have Katy and Orlando really split up?

Established Family Home

49 Bisley Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $325,000

Four bedrooms all have built-ins * ensuite off main bedroom * separate formal lounge * open plan kitchen, meals and family living with reverse cycle air...

Brand New 3 Bedroom Brick Home

107a Tooth Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $249,000

This brand new 3 bedroom brick home situated in Orchard Grove Estate. Open plan kitchen, dining, family room. Single garage with remote door, covered outdoor area...

Country Living at it&#39;s Best

9 Holzwarts Road, Allora 4362

5 2 4 $575,000

This beautifully presented 5 year old Arden Vale Homes built brick residence set on a private 19.34 acre block situated 20 km north of Warwick on an elevated...

Lifestyle / Cropping / Grazing

Clifton 4361

Rural 0 0 $350,000

Approximately 90 acres of rich black soil, mostly cultivation. Located about 30 minutes from Toowoomba the block has a bore equipped with new windmill that...

4 Bedroom Timber Home

124 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 1 $199,500

This well maintained 4 bedroom timber home situated on an elevated 951m2 corner allotment. Close to the Warwick Hospitial, Warwick West State School and Westside...

Rural Lifestyle With Income Potential

L217 Kings Creek Road Road, Kings Creek 4361

Rural 0 0 $335,000

Approximately 90 acres of flat rich black soil cultivation located close to Nobby and Clifton and about 30 minutes from Toowoomba. Potential house sites with rural...

&quot;Bundaleer&quot; Spacious Parkland like Setting on 4705m2

9 Bundaleer Drive, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 4 $499,000

This well presented family home situated in sought after area close to the cbd on an elevated 4705m2 block with established parkland like grounds and gardens.

Large Block

55 Flitcroft Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 1 $185,000

Two bedrooms *separate lounge *kitchen meals * renovated kitchen with electric upright stove and pantry *renovated bathroom * large laundry * back deck * older...

Good Family Home - West Warwick

7 Redgwell Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $215,000

Reduced to Sell -3 bedrooms * office *entry * sunroom * large lounge * kitchen *dining room * highset with useable space under * double garage * approximately 13 x...

Short Walk to Town Centre

3/34 Dragon Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 $199,000

2 bedrooms with built-ins and ceiling fans *open plan living, good kitchen, meals and lounge, has reverse cycle air conditioner and gas outlet *separate family...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Winemakers set to sell up

MOVING ON: Robert and Peggy Channon celebrate 18 years of success with Robert Channon Wines as they contemplate selling up and retiring.

Award-winning boutique winery goes up for sale

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!