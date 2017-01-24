Good things cooking at Mt Gordon

THE students at Mt Gordon are about to learn the value of their hard work.

Over a few months at the end of 2016, the boys at the Warwick State High campus on Wood St, built a chook pen so big they've nicknamed it Taj, after the Taj Mahal.

The completed pen, which should house 15 to 20 chickens, is up for tender and proceeds from the sale will go towards running programs at the Mt Gordon campus and to a planned upcoming camp for the boys.

Teacher Tanya Biar said tenders closed at 9am on February 3.

"If you'd like to bid on this magnificent chicken pen, head into the main office at Warwick State High and fill out a form,” she said.

"It'll go out to the highest bidder and I'd really love to see this beauty picked up by someone.

"To have the boys see something they've built earn some money, would be sensational.”

Miss Biar said the boys learnt valuable life skills and basic building skills during the project.

"These skills are going to prove invaluable when they seek employment in the future,” she said.

"They had to work as a team and were integral to every part of this project.

"From brainstorming solutions to problems to the pen's design.”

Miss Biar said the tasks in the project were tied back to the school curriculum.

"There was science, talking about the living conditions for the chickens and also maths and finance, discussing costings and profits,” she said.

"This pen would be a great addition to a chook-lover's backyard.”

Miss Biar has been in Warwick for more than three years and has been part of the staff at the Mt Gordon campus for just under a year.

"I was previously an adult learning teacher and about eight years ago, I started working with disengaged kids,” she said.

"I've always been drawn to helping 'the one', if you can help one person have a better life or, in some cases survive, then it's worth it.”

Miss Biar said the purpose of her life was to help these kids.

"Some of them have had things happen to them that most adults wouldn't be able to handle,” she said.

"They are all good kids with a story, you see the good in them and you try to bring that out.

"The real heroes at Mt Gordon are these students, those who have chosen to change their lives, to find a different path.”

Miss Biar said she was often getting feedback from families of students at the campus.

"I've had parents stop and thank us for the difference we've made to their child,” she said.

"A child that has gone from being completely uncommunicative to being engaged and being a part of the family and holding conversations.

"We won't always be able to help everyone but the least we can do is try.”

Miss Biar said she decided to work at Mt Gordon for greater opportunities.

"The level of support these kids have access to is incredible and there is a real need in this community for that support,” she said.

"Warwick High School and the Clontarf program have both been amazing for us and the support of the programs that support these kids.

"Where there was no hope, there is now hope.”

Miss Biar said the boys were also learning to cook.

"Would you like to stay for lunch?” she said.

"They've made sticky chicken, rice and veges today.”