Goods shed gets two votes for tourist information centre

Ray Tainton at work with his pottery at the goods shed markets.

TWO of the participants in the first Southern Downs Steam Rail Markets want to turn the goods shed at the Warwick Railway Station into a tourist information centre.

"The goods shed is the perfect place for the Tourist Information Centre,” Southern Downs Steam Rail secretary Bob Amos said.

"The available parking would be especially good for tourists with caravans, trailers and motorhomes.

"There is already a counter in the Goods Office which could be used for a Tourist Information Centre in the short term. The information centre would link well with events like the markets in the goods shed.

"This side of Warwick could be the cultural side of the town.”

Mr Amos said the goods shed was lying in wait for someone to do something with it.

"The markets and concert on Saturday were the fourth function in the goods shed and the crowd was fabulous.”

Ray Tainton demonstrated pottery making at the markets and without even being asked the question, told the Daily News the information centre should be moved to the goods shed.

"Our tourist information centre could be like Broken Hill where there are people in the cafe all the time,” he said.

Mr Tainton had 60 pieces of pottery at the markets and said a lot of people were taken photos of the roof structure of the goods shed, such was the interest in the building.