Goods shed markets a great success - concert still to come

Peter Tobin, Peter Gregory and Bob Amos are upbeat about the success of the first markets in the Warwick Railway Station Goods Shed.

BOB Amos was overwhelmed by the public support for the first markets put on today by Southern Downs Steam Railway in the goods shed at the Warwick Railway Station.

Mr Amos is group secretary and said for the first three hours today, there was barely room for patrons to walk between the stalls.

"We had food bought for the concert tonight at the goods shed and we had to get more food at 11am for the markets,” Mr Amos said.

There were 25 stalls at the first goods shed markets and another 12 requests today for the chance to set up a stall next time.

"Someone also said they wanted to book the goods shed for a wedding. A lot of people commented on how fabulous the building was.”

Mr Amos said Southern Downs Steam Rail was keen to run monthly markets in the goods shed but had to negotiate with Queensland Rail for each day they wanted to use the venue.

"We already have a permit to use it to store our carriages but need a separate agreement for each function,” he said.

Pat Johnstone was one of the stall holders and said it was a fabulous day.

"It was good financially as well,” she said.

Ray Tainton demonstrated his pottery craft at one of the stalls.

Tonight from 6pm-9pm, Southern Downs Steam Rail will organise a concert in the goods shed, $5 per person. A bar, barbecue and sausage sizzle will be in operation.

The music will be provided by Terry Gilchrist and Aperitif band. All welcome.