Grab your best kilt and join the parkrun party

WARWICK's intrepid parkrunners love any any excuse for a dress up and their New Year's Eve run this Saturday will be no different.

They will hold a kilted run this weekend to celebrate the new year, or Hogmanay as it's been know in Scotland for centuries.

The ancient Scottish tradition is thought to have begun in Viking times and is synonymous with the celebration of the new year.

Warwick parkrun team member Katharine Jones said due to New Year's Eve falling on a Saturday they thought they would use it as an opportunity to dress up.

"Quite a few of the parkrun team have been involved in the Warwick Caledonian Society, the Thistle Pipe Band or highland dancing over the years, so we thought it might be a lot of fun,” she said.

"Everyone likes a dress up and it's something a lot of our team have been involved in over the years as kids and adults.

"And it's a large part of the Southern Downs region's traditions and history as well; the Warwick Caledonian Society has been running for 145 years this year.

"This bit of fun is about us embracing that history and those traditions.”

Mrs Jones said they were expecting about 50 runners for the New Year's Eve parkrun.

"Hopefully we'll have about 20 in kilts too,” she said.

"We'll have an impromptu highland fling with bagpipe accompaniment from Jayne Shelley and we're also going to have a kilted 100m dash.

"It should be really hilarious and lots of fun.

"As well as the usual parkrun festivities.”

Mrs Jones said it was going to be a busy weekend for local parkrunners.

"We'll be following our New Year's Eve run with a double on New Year's Day,” she said.

"We'll start in Warwick at 7am (on Sunday) and then we'll head to Stanthorpe for a run starting at 8.30am.

"We'll also be joined by about 40 runners from parkrun Toowoomba, who are coming down for the event by bus.

Mrs Jones said it was a great opportunity to get the New Year's resolutions started early.

"Whether you want to walk or run, it doesn't matter, all are welcome.”

WHEN:

Tomorrow (kilts) and Sunday from 7am

WHERE:

Down from Risdon Oval, Queens Park

COST:

Free.