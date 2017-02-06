Grab your morning milk from the local butcher

LYONS St Butchery can now offer a slice of bread to go with your snag, as they broaden their product range beyond just meat.

Owner and butcher Michael Brickley said due to customer demand, the family-owned business would start selling Country Baked Bread, ice, flavoured milks, Bundaberg Orange Juice, Norco Milk and Lillyman soft drinks.

"There's no corner store over this side of town any more,” Mr Brickley said.

"There used to be one straight across the railway line, and another one on the east side of Warwick and another one on McEvoy St.

"My brother owned that one, and that was in the 1980s.

"However now, there's not much at all.”

Mr Brickley hopes to revive the idea of ducking down the street to pick up the morning milk or loaf of bread, rather than having to make a trip to a big supermarket.

"It's been going well so far,” he said.

"People have been

picking up their meat and grabbing something extra as well.”

Mr Brickley has lived in Warwick 37 years, and saw first-hand the demise of corner stores.

"It's not convenient any more to just pick up your bread and milk,” he said.

"You've got to go to the bigger shops.”

Lyons St Butchery has enlisted the help of Norco to do their daily fresh milk drop.

Well-known face around town, "milkman” Richard Sims said teaming up with Mr Brickley was exciting for butcher and branded milk alike.

"Any new business we get on board is a way to get the Norco brand out there in the community,” he said.

"We're always looking for new shops and business.

"We just found out we'll be delivering to Malthouse.

"In fact, we're going there once we're done here.”

Lyons St Butchery is open 7am to 6pm Monday to Friday, and Saturday from 6am to 1pm.