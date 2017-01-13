37°
News

Graeme hits the ton, donates for the 100th time

Molly Glassey | 13th Jan 2017 7:14 AM
CENTURY RUN: Graeme Wallace will give his 100th blood donation Monday. He's pictured with Star.
CENTURY RUN: Graeme Wallace will give his 100th blood donation Monday. He's pictured with Star. Molly Glassey

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GRAEME Wallace has donated over 50 litres of his blood to the Red Cross; that's enough to fill a small wine keg.

On Monday, the 60-year-old legend will be making his 100th donation.

He said times had changed significantly since he gave his first drop in Warwick.

"When I started I would have been about 30, and Mrs Handley would be out on the street and almost drag you in to donate,” he laughed.

"And if you were really lucky, you'd get a cigarette afterwards.”

Now, the retiree has to make a three-hour round trip to provide a service

that saves lives across the nation.

"It takes an hour to get there, an hour to give blood, and an hour to come back,” he said.

"I don't shop in Toowoomba, so I'm going there solely so I can donate.”

The Daily News reported last week that local donations had gone down by 75% since the mobile service was removed from Warwick.

"It's no surprise,” Mr Wallace said.

"We go north for six months of the year, so I work it so I can give in Townsville.

"But I've probably been to the Toowoomba blood bank four times since the Warwick service left.”

Mr Wallace has only ever given whole blood, which unlike plasma can only be donated every three months.

"It takes you 25 years to get to the 100 mark,” he said.

"So I wanted to give one more time, I thought that would be special.”

The mobile service

in Warwick was closed in 2015 to allow for greater plasma donations in Toowoomba.

A spokeswoman from the Red Cross said the mobile service would not be returning any time soon.

"With staff leaving the Toowoomba Blood Donor Centre to staff the mobile donor centre visiting Warwick and other areas, we were unable to meet this growing need for plasma,” she said.

"We're really grateful around 25% of Warwick's blood donors have continued to give blood by donating in Toowoomba.”

She said plasma could do more than providing blood transfusions.

"Plasma is used to make up to 18 different life-saving products and is in high demand,” she said.

Warwick Daily News
All creatures great and small

All creatures great and small

Meet some of the team who help fix your sick and injured pets

Warwick digs deep: Top 5 gofundme campaigns

money generic

Warwick residents have raised over $35,000 for gofundme campaigns.

Pauline Hanson wants national ID to stop welfare rorts

Senator Pauline Hanson

“It’s common sense. People need ID if they want to access welfare.”

Is this some Peri Peri good news for Warwick?

Is Nandos coming to town?

This could spell very spicy things for Warwick.

Local Partners

Shelters overflow with abandoned cats

Southern Downs animal shelters are reeling under the deluge of cats discarded over Christmas.

Ghosts show up for pub party

HAUNTED HOTEL: The Criterion turns 100 this year

Come and meet the pub guests who check in ... and never check out

Taste test the 1860s during Cri birthday bash

RECIPES: Chef Rosina Oliver.

TIME travel back 150 years, imagine what your ancestors were eating

Criterion celebrates 150 and 100 years

PROUD OF HER BUILDING: Criterion Hotel manager Kylie Jenner in front of the historic building.

It was back in 1867 the iconic Warwick pub welcomed its first guests

Yangan Farmer's Markets are worth the trip

YUM: Urban Mist desserts.

THE Yangan Farmer's Markets are on this Sunday as usual

Meet the Coast man filming Matt Sinclair's YouTube channel

Meet the Coast man filming Matt Sinclair's YouTube channel

HE’S only 20 but Jesse Purcell is already well on his way to establishing a successful career in film and photography.

Filming starts in Maleny for movie about anti-bikie laws

Director Colin Dickson and actor Jack Charles take time out while filming the movie Patched.

But who will play the role of Jarrod Bleijie?

The Amity Affliction heavy to its metalcore

The Amity Affliction will perform in Coffs Harbour this month.

Metalcore kings play Coffs Coast in January

Boris the Blade to release new album

Boris the Blade will release their second album later this month. Photo Contributed

Australian band has stellar contributors on new album

Andrew Garfield explains why he kissed Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield kiss at the Golden Globes had tongues wagging.

HACKSAW Ridge actor explains Golden Globes smooch to Stephen Colbert

Sherlock: why has this version chimed with viewers?

Benedict Cumberbatch in a scene from the season four finale of the TV series Sherlock.

Modern-day re-working of iconic sleuth has scooped dozens of awards.

Adam's most personal season of Destination Flavour yet

Adam Liaw in a scene from the TV series Destination Flavour Singapore.

ADAM Liaw explores the food and his own family history in Singapore

Country Lifestyle

Lot 360 and 361 Myrtle Hill Road, Warwick 4370

Rural 0 0 $ 370,000

Only 15 minutes from Warwick, 29.14 Ha (72 Acres) of fertile volcanic soil comprising cultivation and grazing with 360 degree views from the elevated house site...

Inspect And Be Surprised

49 Gore Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $239,000

There is much more on offer than first appears with this surprisingly spacious home. the well presented property offers something for everyone in the family.

Fully Refurbished On Large Block

102 Tooth Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $249,000

Set back on a 2,023sqm block this 3 bedroom home has been fully refurbished. New floor coverings throughout, new window blinds and freshly painted interior.

First Home Option - Reduced to Sell

46 Wilga Avenue, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $179,000

3 bedrooms * kitchen meals- good cupboard and bench space, electric stove * lounge with woodheater * carport * fenced three sides on 938sm * agent in...

Land With Potential - Central to City Centre

31 Albion Street, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $599,000

Vacant land central to city centre, one block to main street. Fenced 1750sm with town water, sewage and phone available. Valuable location with potential. ...

Mancave Manor

Sladevale 4370

Rural 3 2 8 $ 349,000

Perfect place for Him and Her. Trouble compromising? Comfortable three bedroom home on 4.05 hectares with a large shed which includes an office, just 10 K from...

Good Investment

1 Crawford Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $ 248,000

Tranquil garden setting for this lovely 3 bedroom timber home on a 607 m corner block close to school, childcare, shops and hospital. Larger sized bedrooms have...

Charming Cottage

4 Drayton Street, Allora 4362

House 2 2 2 $189,000

Neat 2 bedroom plus study cottage on an easy care 551sqm fully fenced block just a short walk to the Allora Central Business District. Both bedrooms are large with...

Quality Home On Property Providing Privacy

195 Ravenscroft, Elbow Valley 4370

Rural 4 2 3 $575,000

This quality 4 bedroom home sits on an elevated 116 acre property approximately 25 kilometres from Warwick. The spacious home features 2 living areas both with...

Great view, Room For Your Pets

11257 Cunningham Highway, Gladfield 4370

3 1 2 $269,000

Taking in rural views across Gladfield sits this 3 bedroom home on approximately 5 acres. The home has a renovated kitchen with breakfast bar which is open plan...

What we want in an international airport

Sunshine Coast business people share their views on what's needed

Time for a cool change

43 Eckersley Ave, Buderim.

Family home goes to the auction floor

Designer home set in lush tropical gardens

This home has it all and more

A place by the river

Elegant Noosa residence right to live in or lock up and leave

Pat Rafter's $18m Coast home proves hot property

PAT'S PAD: The Sunshine Beach home of tennis ace Pat rafter is on the market for a record price.

"It's a record for our company and for the Sunshine Coast.''

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!