Graffiti left on car overnight Saturday in Warwick

ONE derogatory word was painted on two vehicles in Wantley St, Warwick, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The matter was reported to police on Sunday morning and is believed to have happened in the early hours of the morning, perhaps between 3.30am and 4.30am.

Green fluoro paint was used to paint the same word on both vehicles.

One vehicle was parked outside a house in Wantley St and the other was in the driveway.

Warwick police are keen to speak to anyone with information on the matter.

Please call Police Link on 131444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.