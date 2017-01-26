34°
Warwick Citizen of the Year for 2017 announced

26th Jan 2017 10:59 AM Updated: 11:53 AM
Graham Buchner is the Warwick Citizen of the Year for 2017.
Graham Buchner is the Warwick Citizen of the Year for 2017. Ben Wilmott

GRAHAM Buchner has been named Warwick's Australia Day Citizen of the Year for 2017.

Mr Buchner is described as a 'Warwick institution', a selfless person who always puts the Warwick community first.

He has had a long involvement with the community.

 

Lions president Con Lo Giudice presented Graham Buchner with the Lion Citizen award and a $500 donation for Cancer Council at the Lions Club lunch last year.
Lions president Con Lo Giudice presented Graham Buchner with the Lion Citizen award and a $500 donation for Cancer Council at the Lions Club lunch last year. John Towells

Mr Buchner has received a number of awards over the years for his contributions to the community including an OAM for Road Safety and a Paul Harris Fellowship from Rotary International for exceptional community service.

His association with the Rotary Club of Warwick Sunrise commenced in the club's inaugural year in 2000, when he, along with many members of the club, provided hours of work and supplies to develop the entrance to Morgan Park.

This development recognised his passion to enhance this popular sporting establishment to continue to attract locals and visitors to the park.

 

President of the Warwick Branch of the Leukaemia Foundation Graham Buchner and member Clare Miiller selling raffle tickets in 2015.
President of the Warwick Branch of the Leukaemia Foundation Graham Buchner and member Clare Miiller selling raffle tickets in 2015. Samantha O'Neil

Although not a club member, Mr Buchner continues to be involved with activities of the Rotary Club of Warwick Sunrise and is always putting the Warwick community first.

 

Graham Buchner and his people mover during the Rodeo Street Parade in 2011.
Graham Buchner and his people mover during the Rodeo Street Parade in 2011. Shannon Newley

Mr Buchner provides a fleet of special event vans, free of charge to clubs, schools and tourist events, such as the Warwick Show and Rodeo, to have a venue for administration and shelter.

 

Graham Buchner takes donation at the Relay for Life fundraiser in 2014.
Graham Buchner takes donation at the Relay for Life fundraiser in 2014. Deanna Millard

Known for his dedication to keeping the major roads in and out of Warwick clean and tidy, he slashes the grass with his own equipment, and is regularly seen collecting rubbish and stray trolleys, which he has done for decades, ensuring that Warwick looks good for locals and visitors to the city.

 

Graham Buchner slashing grass along the side of the road into west Warwick.
Graham Buchner slashing grass along the side of the road into west Warwick. Ben Wilmott

Mr Buchner is a member of numerous community organisations and committees to which he freely and enthusiastically commits his time, knowledge and resources to assist wherever possible.

 

Warwick Leukaemia Foundation members Graham Buchner and Sally Baque were pleased to receive a donation from Mayor Tracy Dobie on behalf of Southern Downs Regional Council last June.
Warwick Leukaemia Foundation members Graham Buchner and Sally Baque were pleased to receive a donation from Mayor Tracy Dobie on behalf of Southern Downs Regional Council last June. Sophie Lester

Some of the groups and committees he is or has been involved with include: Warwick Senior Citizens and Welfare Association, Warwick Chamber of Commerce, Warwick Show and Rodeo Society, Rainbow FM community radio, the Cancer Council, the Road Safety group, the Liberal-National Party, Crimestoppers, the Motocross Club, Queensland Trucking Association and the Caravan and Motorhome Club.

 

Warwick and District Road Safety Group members Andrew Gale and Graham Buchner are hoping the completion of a State Government business case could make an upgrade to the Eight Mile intersection a reality.
Warwick and District Road Safety Group members Andrew Gale and Graham Buchner are hoping the completion of a State Government business case could make an upgrade to the Eight Mile intersection a reality. Jayden Brown

He attends meetings dutifully, holds many executive positions and can always be counted on to do more than his part.

Graham Buchner has boundless capacity and energy for the community he loves and is an exemplary role model and most deserving recipient of the 2017 Australia Day Citizen of the Year Award.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  australia day awards southern downs regional council warwick community warwick people

