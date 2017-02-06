Granite Belt firefighters to assist in NSW blaze

Smoke from a fire in NSW has blanketed Stanthorpe.

GRANITE Belt firefighters will assist NSW crews with a blaze over the border tomorrow.

Stanthorpe has become blanketed in smoke from the fire, which is burning in inaccessible land at Clover Gully.

Stanthorpe Rural Fire Service group officer Roni Bau said the fire was sparked by lightning on Friday night and had proved difficult to control.

Mr Bau said they hoped to access the blaze through fire trails in the coming days.

According to the NSW Rural Fire Service, the Clover Gully fire has burnt through 344ha.

Another fire at Boonoo Boonoo, east of Wallangarra, has burnt 165ha.

Mr Bau said three crews from the Southern Downs, including one from Ballandean and possibly one from Warwick, would be assisting the NSW firefighters.