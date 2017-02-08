Granite Belt prioritised in regional resealing program

Road resealing is set to start in Stanthorpe this Friday.

ALMOST 10km of Southern Downs roads and 3900 square metres of carparks will be in the first round of a regional resealing program.

Southern Downs Regional Council is set to start the program on Friday.

Transport and Infrastructure portfolio councillor Marika McNichol said she was pleased to see this important work being undertaken through the road re-seal program.

"Undertaking the resealing of bitumen roads in our region is vital to maintaining the condition of our road network into the future,” Cr McNichol said.

"While there will be some interruption to traffic on the listed roads and carparks, the end result will be worth the inconvenience.”

Emu Swamp Rd between Mt Stirling Rd and Mascadri Ln at Glen Aplin will be the first road attended to as part of the program.

On Monday the entirety of the YMCA/Pool carpark on Talc St Stanthorpe will resealed, along with the council carpark as marked.

The whole of Stanthorpe's Hardy, Jardine, Harslett and Thompson Sts are scheduled for Tuesday, and Davadi St between High and Lock Sts and the Mt Marlay Access Rd on Wednesday.

Granite Belt Dr from 500m north of Matthews Ln to Parkers Ln will be resealed on Thursday and Old Warwick Rd, between Glen Niven and Ridge Rds, and Ellwood Rd, between Rogers and Church Rd, on Friday.

Council Works Construction manager Eric Kraak said plans were in place to commence round 1this week but highlighted the program is subject to change without notice.

"At this stage, we are all set to begin works this coming Friday but, as always, this is subject to weather conditions, and the schedule may change without notice,” Mr Kraak said.

"Some delays will occur for local traffic while bitumen sealing works are being carried out.

"Council would also appreciate if residents could ensure that no vehicles are parked in the street on the re-seal days so that the bitumen sealing works can proceed without delay.

"Council apologises for any inconvenience that may be caused during these works and seeks residents' and drivers' patience and co-operation during this period.”