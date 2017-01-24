Granite Belt vineyards thrive through summer

IN THE RED: Mike Hayes with some of Symphony Hill's Pinot Noir.

WHILE the recent high temperatures may have taken a toll on residents, Granite Belt wineries have thrived under the conditions.

Symphony Hill winemaker Mike Hayes said the higher than average temperatures haven't had a great affect on Granite Belt grapes, unlike other wineries around the country.

"It hasn't really affected the grapes to a degree,” Mr Hayes said.

"The heat hasn't been as bad as in other parts of Australia.

"South Australia is experiencing 43 and 44 (degrees), they're having some issues down there because the vines are racing through in maturity and what can happen is all varieties can come in at once.”

Other Granite Belt wineries are also appreciating the conditions, after a wet spring slowed down the growing cycle, Mr Hayes said.

"Up here (at Symphony Hill) we're probably one or two weeks behind, but having spoken to one or two growers... they're probably on par, so it's a normal vintage for them,” he said.

As grapes are a desert crop, Mr Hayes said the hot and dry conditions were perfect, particularly when growing wine grapes.

"It's only really at the crucial times - bud burst, veraison (when the berry softens in white and colours change in reds), and flowering, they seem to be the three crucial times when you need to get the water up to the vineyard.”

While the days have been warmer than average, the cool temperatures at night have provided a break from the heat, which Mr Hayes said he believed had kept them behind in the growth cycle.

"We're still dropping down into the 'teens which is quite good, so the vine is getting some respite and cooling down of a night time which is also very important,” he said.

The conditions are also perfect ahead of the 2017 vintage, which Mr Hayes said he is greatly looking forward to.

"Fingers crossed that we're going to have two cracker-jack vintages in a row,” he said.

"Last year was, I believe, the best vintage I've seen on the Granite Belt since 1986... and this one is shaping up to be a replica.”

While there was small amounts of hail early on, Mr Hayes said it had not caused any damage and vines are not showing any signs of diseases.

Mr Hayes said he wished the other wineries around the region a good 2017 vintage and it would further cement the Granite Belt as a wine district.

"I think it will just firmly entrench the Granite Belt as the leading wine region of Australia as we already know we are,” he said.

"We are producing outstanding wines and the continuity of quality will ensure our success going forward.”