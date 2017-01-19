Granite Belt's big leap in renewable energy

Tim Lucas on his property, where a wind farm has been approved.

STANTHORPE could be mostly wind-powered in the near future, as a wind farm is set to be built near Dalveen from later this year.

Tim Lucas, owner of Rabbit Ridge Wind Farm, said his plans would help to integrate the region with the "power grid of the future".

After a lengthy legal battle, Mr Lucas' development application was approved by Southern Downs Regional Council.

Mr Lucas said discussions to finalise a connection agreement with Ergon were "well advanced and not problematic".

Mr Lucas was thrilled to have finally overcome the previous council's opposition to the project and said allowing the six-turbine wind farm was the "right decision" - one which was always supported by the council's planning department.

The council forked out more than $170,500 in legal fees after initially rejecting the proposal in 2013.

Mr Lucas said it was a shame so much time and money went into a disagreement which was ultimately resolved.

He said energy from the turbines would flow into the grid, mostly for Stanthorpe.

"About 70% of the time, Stanthorpe will be running on green power," he said.

Mr Lucas noted some were against the project, but hoped a supportive sentiment would prevail.

"They'll be prominent but because they are quite large they turn quite slowly... so they're just these beautiful slow moving sculptures, really," he said.

After a number of changes to the plans - including a reduced number of turbines - the council was satisfied with the proposal.

Southern Downs mayor Tracy Dobie said the wind farm would be a positive addition to the region.

"Council welcomes innovative projects like this that will help provide renewable energy for our region from a sustainable source," Cr Dobie said.

"It also sends a message to investors that the Southern Downs is open for business and we are keen to attract investment in major projects in our region that offer positive outcomes for jobs, for the environment, for the community and businesses, and for allied industries like tourism."

Meanwhile, a 30-hectare solar farm has been planned for Warwick, cementing the Southern Downs' place in a diversified power grid.