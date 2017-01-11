A granny smith and some busted ribs for a six pack

IN A feat that would have David Boon in awe, a man stole a six pack of Jim Beam and Cola, bolted 400 metres, was hit by a car and during that time managing to down a tinnie.



"Police were only able to find five cans," Magistrate Bevan Manthey noted while sentencing Dale Pasquale Salvatore.



The case was dealt with ex parte, after the 29-year-old man pleaded guilty without turning up to court.



Salvatore made headlines in December last year after he nicked the six pack from a back fridge of the Warwick Hotel Cellarbrations and made a runner.



A member of the public ran Salvatore down with his car, after which the shoplifter was arrested by police and charged.



Salvatore was fined $80, and ordered to pay $24.99 for the six pack.



