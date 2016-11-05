Grass fire extinguished on New England Highway

A SMALL area of grass was burnt in a fire at Severnlea, south of Stanthorpe, this afternoon.

The fire started in grass and an area 50m by 20m was burnt on the New England Highway on the Glen Aplin side of Severnlea.

There was one rural and one urban Queensland Fire and Emergency Service unit on scene and the fire was quickly extinguished.

No buildings were under threat.

While the Southern Downs Regional Council area is enjoying a good season, the weather has dried off in the past fortnight and the fire at Severnlea was the second in grass on the side of a highway in the past four days.