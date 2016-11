WARWICK fire crews have rushed to a grassfire thought to have been intentionally lit.

Initial reports suggest a blaze that started on Horsman Rd at about 6.45 could have been lit by children.

Crews are still on scene near the Warwick Christian College Slade Campus.

It is unknown whether property is being threatened currently.

QFES crews also extinguished a small grassfire at Natalia Ct earlier in the evening.

No one was hurt in the blaze that started at about 5.50.