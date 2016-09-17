24°
Grooviest grannies for a great cause

Jonno Colfs
| 17th Sep 2016 5:50 PM
GROOVY GRANNIES: Maree Ryan, Shirley Southee, Valda Roche, Sue Freebody, Barbara Sugden, Di Willi, Alannah Johnson and Maureen O'Dea busy raising funds for cancer research.
GROOVY GRANNIES: Maree Ryan, Shirley Southee, Valda Roche, Sue Freebody, Barbara Sugden, Di Willi, Alannah Johnson and Maureen O'Dea busy raising funds for cancer research. Jonno Colfs

MAGNIFICENT weather smiled down on the Groovy Grannies today as they banded together once again to do their bit for cancer research and education.

Set in a the beautiful gardens of the Sugden residence on Glen Road in Warwick, the Groovy Grannies garage sale was a hive of activity.

Groovy Grannie Shirley Southee said the crowds had been flowing through the sale all morning.

"We've been blessed with a perfect day,” she said.

"It was a little dewy this morning and we had everything covered but it's beautiful now.”

The garage sale, was just another in a string of fund-raisers the Groovy Grannies have been putting their energy into.

Mrs Southee said the Groovy Grannie came together after a Relay For Life a few years ago.

"We've been together about three years now and our main focus is raising funds for cancer research,” she said.

"We have participated in the last few Relay's for Life but they're not holding one this year so we've decided to get in and hold a few fundraisers ourselves.

"We held a breakfast during Jumpers and Jazz in July, we've got this garage sale and we'll be raffling a christmas cake towards the end of the year.”

Altogether so far, the Grannies have raised almost $20,000 for cancer charities.

"In 2014 we raised $15,000, that was a very big year,” Mrs Southee said.

"It was about $3000 last year as well.

"There are about 15 of us that make up the group - most of whom have had friends or family that have needed to visit the oncology centre at St Vincent's Hospital in Toowoomba.

"That's the cancer ward that most locals go to so it's a cause that's dear to us.”

Mrs Southee said the garage sale was a treasure trove of goodies.

"We've got so much stuff here; clothes, furniture, books, bric-a-brac, cooking, plants, kitchenware, art, crafts and more,” she said.

"Plus a sausage sizzle and freebies for all the kids.

"Anything that is left over when we're done today will be donated to charity here in Warwick.

"But I must say that the Groovy Grannies would like to thank everyone who has supported them over the past few years and big thanks to everyone who donated for the garage sale as well.

"Without the support of these people it would have been very difficult to achieve what we have.”

Topics:  fundraiser, groovy grannies, warwick

