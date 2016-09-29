Grove Juice Warwick plant expanding into the future

JUICE PLANT: Grove Juice is expanding further into the Axis Industrial Park.

AUSTRALIAN juice giant Grove Juice is set to expand and the good news is it's set to take place right here in Warwick.

Grove CEO Andrew Ross said the expansion was needed to compete in the future.

"We've been in Warwick for five or six years now and have outgrown the site, so we're definitely looking to expand and build our future and bring the site in line with others we currently run around the country,” he said.

"We're looking to develop the plant into a state-of-the-art food processing facility, of the highest level, that is going to compete with any of the international players in the industry around Australia.

"The expansion could have happened at our Brisbane site but Warwick is were we have decided to put the project in place.”

Mr Ross said the huge process had already begun.

"Land has been purchased next to the current site in Axis Industrial Park in Kenilworth St, Warwick, but everything is still in the planning process and we're still talking to financial providers about what is needed to bring this to fruition,” he said.

"The current plant is around 2500sqm, the new block is 5000sqm, taking the total to 7500sqm.

"We are currently undertaking an economic impact statement, to determine what the flow-on effects will be for the local economy in Warwick.

"We're looking into available subsidies for regional development and seeking the right support from local council and state governments to make it all happen.

"Regardless of the findings of the economic impact statement, however, there will be major trade, industry and job opportunities for the Warwick area when we go ahead with the planned expansion.”

Grove Juice staff (from left) Damien Baker, Warren McConville and Processing Manager Damien Lawler. Jonno Colfs

The Grove Juice plant in Warwick operates for around 20 hours each day.

The plant employs about 30 casual and full-time staff from the local area and processes around 50,000L of freshly squeezed juice every day.

Mr Ross said obviously an expansion project of the planned size would affect output significantly.

"Who knows where the output will be in 10 or 20 years?” he said.

"Obviously there will be a significant increase in output and production.

"That figure could be anywhere from 50% to 100% in a few years.”

Mr Ross said the planned expansion would see Warwick become the main operation house of the Grove business.

"We'd like to be Australian best standard, maybe even world's best standard.

"This facility is going to be a part of the area for a long to come and we've already cultivated an excellent reputation from the agricultural industry right through to the retail industry and consumers.

"We're known for a quality product and that's going to continue.”

Mr Ross said they want the project completed sooner rather than later. "Within 12 to 18 months, all going well.”

Grove Juice Quick Facts