Growing in love every day

COMMUNICATION IS KEY: Taking the time to listen to one another and enjoy each other's company is what has kept Terry and Susan Giacosa's relationship strong through 30 years of marriage.

SUSAN Giacosa was working in a Stanthorpe supermarket when she met Terry, the man who would become her husband.

It may not have been a typical fairytale start to their love story but the pair are living happily on the Granite Belt having just celebrated 30 years of marriage.

Three decades since they tied the knot, Mrs Giacosa shares how their love has helped them grow a business and their family.

"We met a long time ago now,” she said.

"I was working in a shop in town - Barry and Roberts supermarket.

"I would see him every Thursday when he came in to get his groceries.

"I really liked his eyes, it was one of the first things I noticed about him.

"We got to talking and we spent probably two months just chatting when he would come into the store once a week before he asked me out.

"We went to the Arcade Picture Theatre, which has since been re-purposed. I don't remember what was playing but after that we started dating.”

Mrs Giacosa said she and her husband were together for a while before a lack of communication caused a rift in their relationship.

After eight months, they broke up but that wasn't the end of their story.

"We went our separate ways for two years,” Mrs Giacosa said.

"But when we got back together it was only about three or four months before we decided to tie the knot.

"Now I would say communication has been a big thing for us - it's the biggest key in successful relationships.

"You can't assume what one another is thinking, you have to be able to tell them and to listen honestly to one another.”

The couple celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary last June 21, the shortest day of the year.

Together they have raised their three children and built up their Applethorpe stone fruit orchard and persimmon farm.

Though they don't have any romantic getaways locked in for Valentine's Day, MrsGiacosa said they were lucky to be able to celebrate their love in other ways.

"We haven't had time being on the farm to have huge celebrations for Valentine's Day,” shesaid.

"We just have dinner with one another, usually lasagne, which is a favourite in our family.

"Just each other's company is enough.

"Family's the biggest thing for us - we have twin daughters, Catherine and Julie, and a son, David. David's married and he has a little girl and twin boys.

"Sometimes work gets in the way of all of us spending time together but I love getting Christmastime, where we can have the whole family together.”