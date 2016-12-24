Guess who stopped by the Warwick Hospital today

Santa brings some Christmas cheer to Tom Hainsworth in the emergency department at Warwick Hospital.

THE jolly big fat man in the red suit stopped in at the Warwick Hospital this afternoon to spread a little festive cheer.

Spending Christmas in hospital can be a bit tough on the patients so Santa was on hand to make the day a little brighter for them.

Thankfully though, Warwick Hospital was only very light on for patients so Santa made his rounds and spread some goodwill with a couple of charming little helpers.

Santa at the Warwick Hospital with his little helpers. Jonno Colfs

Nurse Jo Rathmell said they wanted to add a bit more cheer to the place.

"Not everyone is full of health and happiness at Christmas,” she said.

"Doing this gives them a little Christmas spirit and hope for the future.

"We just wanted Santa to come some spread some goodwill, which he's done beautifully, the old ladies and blokes absolutely loved him.”

Santa says g'day to Warwick Hospital nurse Sally Whitton. Jonno Colfs

As for Santa himself, who needs no further introduction, this was his first official visit to the hospital.

"I've been Santa for over 35 years,” he said.

"Thanks to the nurses who organised me to come down here today, it was such a great experience to get in here and spread some cheer.

"It's really great for the patients and I think they really enjoyed it.”

Obviously Santa is at the beginning of a very large night, although he had one more stop to make before flying around the world.

"I've got to head out to Yangan now,” he said.

"I travel around town on the back of a ute out there and hand out lollies and gifts to all the kids around the town.

"Sometimes I even get a police escort.

"Some years we've handed out over 100 bags of lollies, which is great for such a small place.”

Thanks Santa, what a gem, taking the time out of his schedule on what is easily his biggest day of the year to spend time with those away from family and friends in hospital.