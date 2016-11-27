Hail hits the Killarney area

HAIL the size of marbles has hit Killarney this afternoon.

There was more than 5cm of hail sitting on the ground after a hail storm which lasted 15 minutes.

The hail fell in the area from the swimming pool through the shopping centre and up to the church on the hill, the Catholic Church.

While there was rain with the hail, it wasn't flood rain.

Early indications are that the damage is minimal.

The storm went to the south of Warwick with only a few claps of thunder and a couple of drops of rain in Warwick.