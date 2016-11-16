Swan Creek Hall upgrades disabled access

THE century-old Swan Creek Hall, outside Warwick, has undergone a transformation in recent months.

A verandah has been added to the hall along with a new disabled access ramp.

The hall's committee raised over $32,000 to afford the much-needed works and were assisted by $6000 from the Southern Downs Regional Council Community Grants program.

Treasurer Anne Coy said the hall committee and patrons had raised the funds over a few years.

"The disabled access we had in place had gone to pieces, so we needed to replace it," she said.

"And we also decided to build a verandah to allow for more room for tables and chairs."

Mrs Coy said most of the money came from proceeds from their dance classes.

"We have classes every Tuesday and we get anywhere from 20 to 40 people every week.

"We teach old-time, new vogue and Latin dancing and hold community dances occasionally as well."

Mrs Coy said the hall was also hired for parties.

"It's getting used quite a lot because it's in a great spot close to town," she said.

"This allowed us to afford to install new tanks and we've bought the hall new tables and chairs as well."

The new verandah and disabled access were opened in September with a successful community barbecue attended by about 80 people.

The hall was originally built in 1908, but has undergone upgrades, renovations and extensions over the years including a new kitchen.

The next community dance will be on November 26 from 7.30pm.