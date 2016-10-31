HALLOWEEN: List of Warwick's participating houses

IT'S Halloween.

Hordes of scary looking kids roaming the streets in search of treats, and if they don't get them, look out.

It's becoming more popular here in Warwick every year but not everyone is into the spirit of it, so we've got a hold of a list of participating households around town.

10 Hakea Crt, Warwick - 5.30 to 7.30pm

11 Sterne St, Warwick - before 8.30pm

15 Thornton Rd, Warwick - 6 to 8pm

19 Floribunda Ave, Warwick

27 Douglas St, Warwick - 5 to 8pm

36 Conrad St, Warwick - 4 to 8.30pm

59 Guy St, Warwick - 6 to 8pm

If you want your address added to the list let us know.

This ancient feast which was traditionally dedicated to remembering the dead, including saints, martyrs, and all the faithful departed, has taken on a new meaning over the last century and has become a chance for people of all ages to dress up and go trick or treating.

While this is essentially an American tradition, it has spread around the world and more and more people in Australia take part every year.