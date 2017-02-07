Hancock beef a boon to Rose City business

BUSINESS BOOST: Gina Rinehart meets Tracy Dobie (above) at John Dee abattoir yesterday. ABOVE LEFT: John Dee manager Warren Stiff with Gina Rineheart.

AUSTRALIA'S richest woman Gina Rinehart officially launched her premium wagyu beef brand, 2GR, in Warwick this afternoon.

Mrs Rinehart, 62, was inspecting the final stages of processing and boxing of the first exports to China at John Dee.

The wagyu is from two stations in western New South Wales - Caigan and Glencoe, near Dubbo - owned by Mrs Rinehart's Hancock Prospecting.

Mrs Rinehart owns a total of about 8000 head of full-blood wagyu cattle across the three properties, making the operation one of the nation's largest.

The billionaire mining magnate explained the 2GR brand was inspired by her own family's history.

"Raised on lush pristine pastures on our Glencoe and Caigan farms, 2GR cattle are produced using the finest Wagyu genetics found in our herd," Mrs Rinehart said.

"The inspiration behind the 2GR brand dates back more than 100 years to when my great-grandfather had three sons: my grandfather, George Hancock, and his two brothers, John and Richard.

"My great-grandfather founded the "H3B" brand for cattle and sheep, which stood for Hancock 3 Brothers... on our family's Ashburton Downs station.

"Today's 2GR brand, which includes the initials of my daughter Ginia and me, pays respect to the historic H3B brand and builds upon their legacy of surviving in remote and difficult conditions, and producing agricultural products."

"Ashburton Downs was one of the first stations in the North West, founded after our family descendants sailed into Cossack, in the wooden "Sea Ripple", and became with those they married, the firsts white settlers in the North West.

"The cattle are recorded for whole-of-life traceability using their DNA collected at birth and are grain fed on locally produced ingredients, resulting in tender cuts of beef with rich marbling - some of the best in the industry I believe."

John Dee manager Warren Stiff with Gina Rinehart. Sophie Lester

Mrs Rinehart said she was also pleased to learn more about John Dee, one of the region's largest employers during her visit.

"It's wonderful to learn (John Dee) is also a family enterprise and it employs about 600 people as well as truck," she said.

John Dee owner Bob Hart said it was exciting to have Mrs Rinehart visiting the Rose City facility.

"This high quality wagyu is another step in the right direction for a quality range," Mr Hart said.

John Dee production manager John Calvert said 50 head of the wagyu cattle had arrived at the facility last week and were scored on their fat marbling - a famed attribute of genuine wagyu beef.

"They were killed on Monday and then they're brought down to temperature," Mr Calvert said.

"Our assessors are MSA and Aus Meats accredited and they give the meat a marbling score, up to nine.

"Once the meat's been scored we send that away to the client and they tell us what cuts they want.

"This lot was boned on Wednesday and vacuum packed ready to be shipped out.

"It's obviously very exciting to have Gina and the other visitors from Hancock here."

Mr Calvert said vacuum sealing the product and aging it for a few weeks, keeping it at a constant low temperature, helped to further enhance the flavour of quality beef.

He said a recent addition to the abattoir's refrigeration facilities had helped reach demands from Asian markets.

"We've recently put in a plate freezer which clamps down the packaged product and cools it right down to -30 degrees within 20 hours," Mr Calvert said.

"Previously we'd had trouble with meeting the requirements from Korean and Chinese customers who want at least -18 degrees so this has allowed us to meet those requirements.

"Vacuum packaging means the product can age and will continue to develop the flavour without it going bad provided its kept at a constant temperature.

"That's the secret to eating good beef - having it stored at a consistent cold temperature."

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Agriculture Barnaby Joyce also welcomed the new wagyu export.

"Mrs Rinehart has been a great exporter of Australian product, whether that is mineral or food," Mr Joyce said.

"Our total beef exports to China, both chilled and frozen, reached 206,000 tonnes in 2015-16, worth $1,096 million and I welcome any further investment into this growing market.

"Our China-Australia Free Trade Agreement has delivered tariff cuts to exporters, for example the third tariff cut under ChAFTA on January 1 means the tariff has fallen from 12-25% for chilled and frozen beef pre ChAFTA, down to 8.4-17.5%."