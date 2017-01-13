37°
News

Pauline Hanson deal could become poisoned chalice for LNP

Joel Gould
| 13th Jan 2017 5:00 AM
LESSONS: Rob Borbidge lost power after a preference deal with One Nation in 1998 and Blair MP Shayne Neumann insists history could repeat if the LNP does a deal with Pauline Hanson again.
LESSONS: Rob Borbidge lost power after a preference deal with One Nation in 1998 and Blair MP Shayne Neumann insists history could repeat if the LNP does a deal with Pauline Hanson again. DAVE HUNT

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A DANCE with the devil will only result in political hell for the LNP says Blair MP Shayne Neumann.

Mr Neumann insists any preference deal by the LNP with One Nation at the next state election will only backfire.

Polls have One Nation support in Queensland between 13% and 16%, although in Ipswich and the regional areas it is likely much higher.

Political analyst Dr Paul Williams told the QT on Wednesday that One Nation could win up to 15 seats if the LNP preferenced the party in all 93 seats.

Dr Williams said the likely impact of such a preference deal could see the LNP win office, but in coalition with One Nation.

But Mr Neumann is tipping a narrow win for the ALP and insists One Nation's presence will split the conservative vote.

The Blair MP believes that even if the LNP preferences One Nation across the board, the impact may not be the one both parties would hope for.

He said that historically, and particular in recent elections, conservative voters have not followed how to vote cards and that a large segment of LNP voters would not wear a deal with One Nation.

"There are a lot of small 'l' liberals and middle of the road voters who vote for the LNP who will be appalled and repulsed at the idea that LNP wouldn't put One Nation last," he said.

"I think that will have an adverse impact on them in urban areas and outer suburban areas in south-east Queensland."

Mr Neumann has pointed to the disaster that befell the Rob Borbidge coalition in 1998 after a preference deal with One Nation against the then-premier's wishes.

"Overall that has been the historical experience in the last 20 years, that when the main conservative party does deals with One Nation they lose seats in Brisbane.

"Ask Rob Borbidge, who had opposed the deal done administratively by the coalition parties with One Nation, but that didn't stop them.

"If they do a deal again then Labor can win seats in regional Queensland, as it historically has done, and in south-east Queensland in and around the Brisbane region that the LNP hold narrowly."

Mr Neumann is expecting new seats around Caboolture, Springfield and on the Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast.

He believes the ALP can win Caboolture and Springfield and get to the 47 majority required.

There is a view in the LNP hierarchy that the difference between 2017 and 1998 is that voters are now more inclined to vote governments out, not in.

While no official decision by the LNP has been announced on preference deals, the predicted backlash in preferencing One Nation is not thought by some power brokers to be as great as it was in 1998 and that, despite current polls, on voting day the electors will voice a protest against the ALP.

But Mr Neumann said any LNP deal with One Nation would also be fraught and could backfire because Pauline Hanson supporters in her heartland often preferenced the ALP second.

"What people like former senator John Black have said is accurate on the One Nation impact on the conservative vote, and splitting the conservative vote," he said.

"That is treacherous for the LNP politically in terms of preference flow because people don't follow how to vote cards like they used to.

"You only have to look at the results in the last federal election in Queensland and what happened in Blair, Oxley and Wright - which together make up a tenth of the state of Queensland with 256,000 first preferences.

"Look at how the preference flow was and the worst case scenario for Labor was that over 45% of people who voted One Nation number one also voted Labor number two.

"And in my seat it was close to 50%.

"People make their own choice (on preferences)."

The electorate has proven volatile in the last two state elections with many seats swinging back and forth on the back of waves of support for both the LNP and ALP.

If One Nation does get close to the ALP primary vote in seats currently held by Labor, then LNP preferences could be vital in pushing One Nation over the line.

Mr Neumann said that would require a further collapse in the LNP primary vote

"But how many political parties win office when their primary vote collapses?

"Name me an election where a political party has formed government when their primary vote collapses.

"I base my analysis on historical experience and federal and state elections held recently.

"All the opinion polls suggest that the LNP primary vote has collapsed.

"Labor also gets 70 to 80% of the Green preferences because people vote on their preference flow on their personal perception of the candidate and ideologically.

"They don't necessarily follow how to vote cards."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  alp lnp one nation pauline hanson shayne neumann tim nicholls

Big crop ripe for judging at Stanthorpe Show

Big crop ripe for judging at Stanthorpe Show

He was a star in last year's giant pumpkin competitions, and now he's back.

Pauline Hanson wants national ID to stop welfare rorts

Senator Pauline Hanson

“It’s common sense. People need ID if they want to access welfare.”

Is this some Peri Peri good news for Warwick?

Is Nandos coming to town?

This could spell very spicy things for Warwick.

'You mongrel.'Drug-fuelled man stole from nanna, attacked girlfriend

Domestic violence and assault is one are of law which the Murwillumbah Local Court deals with.

A KILLARNEY man has avoided jail despite fleecing his grandmother

Local Partners

Shelters overflow with abandoned cats

Southern Downs animal shelters are reeling under the deluge of cats discarded over Christmas.

Ghosts show up for pub party

HAUNTED HOTEL: The Criterion turns 100 this year

Come and meet the pub guests who check in ... and never check out

Taste test the 1860s during Cri birthday bash

RECIPES: Chef Rosina Oliver.

TIME travel back 150 years, imagine what your ancestors were eating

Criterion celebrates 150 and 100 years

PROUD OF HER BUILDING: Criterion Hotel manager Kylie Jenner in front of the historic building.

It was back in 1867 the iconic Warwick pub welcomed its first guests

Yangan Farmer's Markets are worth the trip

YUM: Urban Mist desserts.

THE Yangan Farmer's Markets are on this Sunday as usual

Meet the Coast man filming Matt Sinclair's YouTube channel

Meet the Coast man filming Matt Sinclair's YouTube channel

HE’S only 20 but Jesse Purcell is already well on his way to establishing a successful career in film and photography.

Filming starts in Maleny for movie about anti-bikie laws

Director Colin Dickson and actor Jack Charles take time out while filming the movie Patched.

But who will play the role of Jarrod Bleijie?

The Amity Affliction heavy to its metalcore

The Amity Affliction will perform in Coffs Harbour this month.

Metalcore kings play Coffs Coast in January

Boris the Blade to release new album

Boris the Blade will release their second album later this month. Photo Contributed

Australian band has stellar contributors on new album

Andrew Garfield explains why he kissed Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield kiss at the Golden Globes had tongues wagging.

HACKSAW Ridge actor explains Golden Globes smooch to Stephen Colbert

Sherlock: why has this version chimed with viewers?

Benedict Cumberbatch in a scene from the season four finale of the TV series Sherlock.

Modern-day re-working of iconic sleuth has scooped dozens of awards.

Adam's most personal season of Destination Flavour yet

Adam Liaw in a scene from the TV series Destination Flavour Singapore.

ADAM Liaw explores the food and his own family history in Singapore

Country Lifestyle

Lot 360 and 361 Myrtle Hill Road, Warwick 4370

Rural 0 0 $ 370,000

Only 15 minutes from Warwick, 29.14 Ha (72 Acres) of fertile volcanic soil comprising cultivation and grazing with 360 degree views from the elevated house site...

Inspect And Be Surprised

49 Gore Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $239,000

There is much more on offer than first appears with this surprisingly spacious home. the well presented property offers something for everyone in the family.

Fully Refurbished On Large Block

102 Tooth Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $249,000

Set back on a 2,023sqm block this 3 bedroom home has been fully refurbished. New floor coverings throughout, new window blinds and freshly painted interior.

First Home Option - Reduced to Sell

46 Wilga Avenue, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $179,000

3 bedrooms * kitchen meals- good cupboard and bench space, electric stove * lounge with woodheater * carport * fenced three sides on 938sm * agent in...

Land With Potential - Central to City Centre

31 Albion Street, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $599,000

Vacant land central to city centre, one block to main street. Fenced 1750sm with town water, sewage and phone available. Valuable location with potential. ...

Mancave Manor

Sladevale 4370

Rural 3 2 8 $ 349,000

Perfect place for Him and Her. Trouble compromising? Comfortable three bedroom home on 4.05 hectares with a large shed which includes an office, just 10 K from...

Good Investment

1 Crawford Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $ 248,000

Tranquil garden setting for this lovely 3 bedroom timber home on a 607 m corner block close to school, childcare, shops and hospital. Larger sized bedrooms have...

Charming Cottage

4 Drayton Street, Allora 4362

House 2 2 2 $189,000

Neat 2 bedroom plus study cottage on an easy care 551sqm fully fenced block just a short walk to the Allora Central Business District. Both bedrooms are large with...

Quality Home On Property Providing Privacy

195 Ravenscroft, Elbow Valley 4370

Rural 4 2 3 $575,000

This quality 4 bedroom home sits on an elevated 116 acre property approximately 25 kilometres from Warwick. The spacious home features 2 living areas both with...

Great view, Room For Your Pets

11257 Cunningham Highway, Gladfield 4370

3 1 2 $269,000

Taking in rural views across Gladfield sits this 3 bedroom home on approximately 5 acres. The home has a renovated kitchen with breakfast bar which is open plan...

What we want in an international airport

Sunshine Coast business people share their views on what's needed

Time for a cool change

43 Eckersley Ave, Buderim.

Family home goes to the auction floor

Designer home set in lush tropical gardens

This home has it all and more

A place by the river

Elegant Noosa residence right to live in or lock up and leave

Pat Rafter's $18m Coast home proves hot property

PAT'S PAD: The Sunshine Beach home of tennis ace Pat rafter is on the market for a record price.

"It's a record for our company and for the Sunshine Coast.''

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!