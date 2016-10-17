24°
Hanson's stand against Muslims, mosques sees poll rise

17th Oct 2016 10:53 AM
Pauline Hanson... climbing in the polls.
Pauline Hanson... climbing in the polls.

PAULINE Hanson's influence in Australian politics is likely to grow even stronger with new polls showing her One Nation party has quadrupled its primary vote to the federal election in July.

According to a Newspoll published in The Australian, One Nation's support as reached 10% in Queensland.

It's little wonder that LNP MPs, including Steve Dickson on the Sunshine Coast, have been openly wooing the support of outspoken critic of Muslims, mosques, halal certification, and foreign ownership of Australian farmland.

The poll shows One Nation's support is now at 6% nationwide, up from 1.3% four months ago.

In New South Wales, the poll shows a boost from 0.6% to 6%.

Pauline Hanson's support has come at the expense of the Coalition, other minor parties and independents.

Treasurer Scott Morrison told 2GB radio it was hard for a government to maintain support.

"People are feeling anxious about (sluggish post-GFC economic growth). They feel anxious about trade, they feel anxious about foreign investment and they feel anxious about immigration," he said.

Conservative senator Cory Bernardi recently urged his party to adopt similar policies to One Nation.

But added the LNP should do so "with a bit more nuance and maybe a little bit more delicacy".

One Nation had four senators elected in July, including Ms Hanson and Malcolm Roberts in Queensland, Brian Burston in NSW and Rodney Culleton in Western Australia.

On Monday, Derryn Hinch congratulated Ms Hanson on the new poll.

"One Nation has gone up in the polls so you have to congratulate Pauline for that," Senator Hinch told Sunrise.

