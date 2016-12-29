HEATWAVE: Bye 2016, hello scorcher for Downs

Gabriella and Suzy Kairouz keep cool at the WIRAC pool.

HOT, hot, hotter.

That's the forecast to see out 2016.

The criteria for a heatwave is three consecutive days of four degrees or more above both the average maximum and minimum temperatures, and that's what we're in for.

The Bureau of Meteorology's Dean Narramore the heat will start increasing today.

The winds will move from a south-westerly to tending northerly," the meteorologist said.

"It should be a bright sunny 34 degrees.

"These northerly winds will continue on Friday for another sunny day, which is going to see temperatures climb even higher to 36 degrees."

For New Years Eve, Mr Narramore said the region will start to see north-westerly winds come in, which will drag ever hotter temperatures in from inland Australia.

"It's going to really warm with temps reaching 38 on Saturday with a minimum of 19 degrees and it will be humid so it's going to be hard to cool down.

"New Years Day will reach 38 and this time the minimum will drop to only 22," he said.

"We could also see showers and perhaps the threat of a thunderstorm on Sunday as well.

"Monday, we'll see a cloud increase and some more showers around so it should cool down a bit, down to 32 degrees.

The December average maximum is 29, minimum is 16 degrees.

Temp min/max