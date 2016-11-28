29°
STORM WARNING: Heavens open over Warwick, hail reported

Molly Glassey
| 28th Nov 2016 4:11 PM
A storm warning has been issued.
UPDATE: A storm warning has been issued as heavy rains, hail and strong winds batter Warwick.

The Bureau of Meteorology warned severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar in the region.

Large hailstones, damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding are likely, they reported.

The thunderstorms are slow moving and are likely to affect the area northeast of Warwick by 4:50 pm.

Killarney was transformed into a field of white over the weekend.

EARLIER: A STINKER of a day was relieved by an afternoon shower in Warwick today.

Within two hours, the temperature dropped by eight degrees, with a storm rolling into town just before 4pm.

As of 4.20m, Warwick received 0.6mm of rain, however the levels are expected to increase as the rain and 33km/h winds stick around.

Residents in west Warwick have even reported hail.

Overnight Warwick received 5.6mm of rain, with Killarney experiencing heavy hail yesterday afternoon.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  hail rain warwick weather

McCulkin killer Garry Dubois had raped before

Paramedics attempted CPR on the man.

Iggy send birthday props to her plastic surgeon

