Heavy rain expected in one of the TRL finals

Gerard Walsh | 18th Sep 2016 8:31 AM
More rain is forecast for the Southern Downs
More rain is forecast for the Southern Downs

DON'T Be fooled, significant rain is still forecast for the Southern Downs this week even if the starting point is a bit later than expected.

As at 8am, there was only .8mm at the Warwick automatic station at The Hermitage Research Station for the past 23 hours after .4 to 9am Saturday.

The most rain in the next week is expected in the 24 hours to 9am Monday and then the 24 hours to 9am Wednesday. The rain is expected to go into Wednesday daytime.

A spokesman for the Bureau of Meteorology said the heaviest rain today would be mid-morning to lunchtime and fairly light later in the day.

"There could be a heavy burst this evening as it clears,” he said.

"It will be a bleak, dreary day.”

The Toowoomba Rugby League grand finals are not played on a council field so there is little chance of a postponement today even if heavy rain falls.

Warwick is in the under-18 grand final at 11am and the A-grade at 2.30pm.

With the forecast similar for Warwick and Toowoomba, the under-18s could be in for a drenching with the A-graders possibly getting the better of the weather today at Clive Berghofer Stadium.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  rain, trl, warwick, weather

