A WARWICK club patron has been slapped with a hefty fine after flying into a rage when he was refused takeaway alcohol.

The 50-year-old man had been drinking at the Warwick RSL on Saturday night when he attempted to buy alcohol to take home.

He was denied and became abusive toward staff and security.

After he refused to give police his details, the man was taken to the Warwick watchhouse and fined $706.